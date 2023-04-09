CHEAT SHEET
    Murder Suspect Chucks Puppy Out of Vehicle During High-Speed Police Chase

    MIRACLE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Puppy survives high-speed car chase on April 7, 2023.

    LAPD HQ/Twitter

    The high-speed pursuit of a murder suspect in Los Angeles captured headlines on Friday—but it was the “miraculous” survival of an eight-month-old mutt who was thrown out a window of the moving vehicle that ultimately captured hearts. The puppy was placed inside of a Michael Kors handbag and tossed out of the suspect’s car mid-chase. When police found the dog, they said it was completely unharmed. It was later taken to LA Animal Services, where a representative said: “All is well as you can see — this little puppy’s doing just fine.” An investigation to determine the dog’s rightful owner is currently underway. The chase ultimately ended with the arrest of three people. The driver is charged with attempted murder and attempted carjacking, and is being held without bail.

