Murder Suspect Chucks Puppy Out of Vehicle During High-Speed Police Chase
MIRACLE
The high-speed pursuit of a murder suspect in Los Angeles captured headlines on Friday—but it was the “miraculous” survival of an eight-month-old mutt who was thrown out a window of the moving vehicle that ultimately captured hearts. The puppy was placed inside of a Michael Kors handbag and tossed out of the suspect’s car mid-chase. When police found the dog, they said it was completely unharmed. It was later taken to LA Animal Services, where a representative said: “All is well as you can see — this little puppy’s doing just fine.” An investigation to determine the dog’s rightful owner is currently underway. The chase ultimately ended with the arrest of three people. The driver is charged with attempted murder and attempted carjacking, and is being held without bail.