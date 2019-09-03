CHEAT SHEET
OFF THE HOOK
Puppy YouTuber Brooke Houts Won't Be Charged With Animal Cruelty: Police
The Los Angeles Police Department will not charge YouTuber Brooke Houts for animal cruelty, after she seemingly hit and spit on her dog in a video she uploaded last month. According to BuzzFeed News, an LAPD spokesperson said the case against Houts is officially closed after its Animal Cruelty Task force determined there was “no crime” committed against Houts’ Doberman. “Animal Task Force looked into the matter—obviously they saw the video the public had seen. They determined it didn’t rise to the level of animal cruelty,” she spokesperson said. The unedited video Houts originally uploaded showed her hitting, pushing, and yelling at the dog, named Sphinx. At the time, Houts quickly took the video down and uploaded a revised version with certain clips edited out. She later put out a statement claiming she was “not a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form.”