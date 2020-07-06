CHEAT SHEET
Purdue Pharma Co-Owner Jonathan Sackler Dies
OXY OWNER
Read it at NBC News
Jonathan Sackler, a co-owner of Purdue Pharma, has died of cancer at 65. The former owner of the OxyContin maker died on June 30, according to a court filing. Sackler served as an executive and board member until stepping down alongside other family members. Purdue Pharma is currently seeking bankruptcy protection as it works to settle almost 3,000 lawsuits. The suits, brought by state and local governments, claim that the company is to blame for the start of the opioid crisis that has killed more than 400,000 Americans in the last 20 years. The settlement plan calls for the Sackler family to give up ownership of the company and pay at least $3 billion.