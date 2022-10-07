Purdue Student Confesses to Stabbing Roommate to Death, Cops Say
KILLER CONFESSION
Purdue University student Ji Min Sha has confessed to killing his roommate in their dorm room, according to an affidavit. Sha, a 22-year-old international student from South Korea, called the police at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, and officers arrived to find his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, dead with multiple stab wounds. There was blood splattered on the walls and a knife on the floor, according to the document. Sha was detained and admitted to owning the knife used to kill Chheda, the affidavit said. Although Sha confessed to detectives he murdered Chheda, the motive is still unknown at this time. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said the killing was “unprovoked and senseless.” Chheda’s death is being investigated, after which formal murder charges against Sha are expected to be filed.