Purdue University Professor Accused of Incest by Adult Daughters
A computer engineering professor at Purdue University is facing incest charges after his adult daughters accused him of sexually assaulting them beginning in the third grade. The allegations against Robert Givan, 58, are laid out in a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday and obtained by the Lafayette, Indiana Journal & Courier. The women “recounted memories of Givan molesting them on various occasions,” the outlet reported, citing court filings. Givan, who has worked at Purdue since 1997, strongly denied the claims in a written statement to the Journal & Courier, saying, “All five of my children, including my twin daughters, have been raised in a thoroughly loving and nourishing environment by all involved parents. I have never had any form of inappropriate relationship with any minor or any form of non-consensual relationship with anyone, and I am innocent of any such charges.” A Purdue spokesman said the school had no further information about the case.