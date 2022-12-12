I Tried the TikTok-viral Pheromone Perfume—Here Are My Thoughts
I've never been one to doubt the mood-boosting superpowers of fragrance. While I’m pretty discerning about what beauty products I spend my money on, I’ve always regarded perfume as a worthy splurge thanks to its therapeutic properties. Naturally, when I discovered Pure Instinct’s roll-on Phermone Perfume on a TikTok binge, I was intrigued by the glowing reviews and hype the affordable scent had amassed. Countless reviews swear by its alluring and sex appeal-boosting effects. Several reviews from waitresses and customer service workers stated that when they wore Pure Instinct’s Pheromones Perfume, their tips more than doubled. Impressive! Other TikTokers called it “catnip for him,” claiming that the scent caused romantic partners to swoon.
On the first test drive, I wore the perfume by itself. It smelled like a nice fragrance. The scent is subtle and, I would imagine, universally flattering and gender-neutral, but it smells much more expensive than it is. My husband definitely noticed that I had a new perfume on, but compared to the wild and steamy reviews I read, I was somewhat disappointed by his lackluster reaction. The next time I wore Pure Instinct, I decided to mix it in with one of my go-to fragrances (and the one I wore on my wedding day), Ellis Brooklyn’s SUPER AMBER Eau de Parfum. Boom! Let’s just say that the combination of the two resulted in a success story. Read my full review here.
