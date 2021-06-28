This Eco-Friendly Coffee Maker Brews an Excellent Cup

Scouting Report: This aesthetically pleasing pour over coffee maker is entirely glass, eco-friendly, and easy to use. Having a perfect cup of coffee in the morning has never been easier.

One of my favorite ways to make coffee, especially if I know the beans I’m using are good, is via pour over. Not only is it part of a routine I love (waking up, pouring in concentric circles, letting the coffee slowly drip into my mug) but it also really does brew a way better cup than say, a french press or a drip coffee maker. I didn’t really think a pour over system could get much better than the standard thing people have been using for years. And then I tried this.

The Pure Over is a revolution for pour over coffee. The main thing you need to know about it is this—it’s all glass. That means that there is no paper filter, no metal filter, nothing except for glass, and well coffee and water. Not only does this make a less wasteful cup of coffee—if you think about it, now you’re only throwing out the grounds instead of the filter, too—it also brews a more delicious one. This is due to the glass being Borosilicate, which can handle the heat shock of hot water being poured into the coffee grounds no problem.

To use it, I grind 20g of coffee coarsely, pour the grounds into the dripper, and place the diffuser lid on top. The diffuser lid acts as a kind of showerhead to disperse the water more evenly over the grounds. I put the whole contraption over my favorite mug and then pour in a little bit of water to bloom the coffee, getting the acidic taste out of there. After about 20 seconds, I pour water in until the liquid reaches the top of the carafe, stir with my included glass spoon and let the coffee drip down into my mug.

Not only is my coffee ready in no time, but it’s easy to clean the glass contraption, the perfect temperature to sip away, and oh yeah it’s delicious every single time. The Pure Over is what I’ll be using for my morning brews from now on.

