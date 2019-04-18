Ad by PureVPN
PureVPN Is Bundling A 70% Discount With A Second Gift Account Right Now
From
PureVPN
PureVPN
Despite the technical nature of VPNs, they can actually be quite easy to set up and use. The real value in using a VPN lies in the myriad protections they afford you (including identity, privacy, and security) and the streaming and browsing possibilities they open up to you. PureVPN’s service, for example, allows you to connect up to five devices simultaneously so your laptop, phone, and tablet can all get the same treatment without skipping a beat, protecting them especially after you sign onto public WiFi networks in places like coffee shops, conferences, or airports. It also supports desktop and mobile apps that protect Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices so compatibility is breezy. Right now, PureVPN is offering a 70% discount, cutting its subscription fee to $3.33 per month (or less than $40 for the year) — and also tacking on a second subscription you can gift to someone (think mom, dad, or friend whose online life could use a bit of a security pillow). The service’s cadre of more than 2,000 international servers across 140 countries means that as you travel, you’ll stay protected and seamlessly able to stream or just browse through your domestic accounts. 24/7 support means that PureVPN has your back if you have questions along the way. As online privacy and security concerns continue to mount and as using public WiFi networks is increasingly common, it’s probably a good idea to invest in protecting yourself and your information — and to ensure you can travel worry-free, knowing virtually no border can keep you from watching and streaming your favorite shows.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.