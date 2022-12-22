Wine Connoisseurs Say These Histamine-Reducing Wands Prevent Hangovers
HEADACHES, BEGONE!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Have you ever had a pounding headache, stuffy nose, or an upset stomach the day after drinking wine? My guess is that the answer is yes. You may be surprised to learn that in addition to the dehydrating effects of drinking any type of alcohol, wine also contains allergy-inducing histamine and sulfites, which can cause or make hangover symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, congestion, and fatigue even worse. Fortunately, thanks to these purifying wine wands, you still enjoy your favorite wine without having to suffer the consequences the following day—and without compromising the flavor.
PureWine Wand Technology Histamine and Sulfite Filters
Down from $30
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Each single-use, disposable wine wand effectively filters the glass of wine, helping to remove the preservatives and histamines without changing the flavor or adding chemicals and toxins. It’s basically like a Brita for your wine. “It's indeed a miracle wand. I carry a couple every time I eat out. No headaches! and the wine does not lose flavor,” one five-star reviewer said. Other reviewers also noted that these wine wands help reduce the wine flush—especially for those with rosacea. “If you suffer from rosacea, this is a must if you love to drink wine. Wasn’t expecting this to work, but it did and I’m so excited because I could have a glass of wine with no red flushing. Great product!” one shopper said. Whether you’re prone to migraines or just like to drink wine without feeling like death the next morning, give these magical wine wands a shot for yourself!
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons,Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.