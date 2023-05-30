Jazzing up the weekly meal rotation can be an exhausting (and expensive) task. No one has time for grocery runs to grab a single obscure ingredient that won’t be touched again for months. Purple Carrot takes the struggle out of making exciting, plant-based meals.

Plants are the star of the show for Purple Carrot, but that doesn’t mean you’re missing out on classic dishes. The green veggie burger comes with gochujang mayo and togarashi-spiced fries (yum!) while the mafaldine alfredo with spinach and artichoke bread crumbs is hearty and delicious.

Not sure where to start? The Purple Carrot quiz investigates your tastes, schedule, and household to develop a personalized plan recommendation. Are you cooking for four and committed to eating gluten-free? There’s a plan for that. Or maybe you’re a busy pair aiming to up your protein intake? Purple Carrot has a high protein menu, too. If you’re a culinary rebel, you can select your own meals and keep it fresh every week. There’s zero pressure if you’re out of town; skip a week and a fresh delivery will arrive when you return. Bone apple teeth!

Two serving plan — 3 meals a week 30% off your first week — originally $80 Buy At Purple Carrot $ 56

