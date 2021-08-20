This Purple Pillow Never Falls Flat—And I’ve Never Slept Better

Scouting Report: The Purple Harmony Pillow is made with the same material as the brand’s best-selling mattress. It is comfortable, responsive, cooling, and I never, ever want to leave it in the morning.

Recently, I have not been sleeping well. I’m not stressed or anxious—or at least not as stressed or anxious as I was earlier this year. I tried CBD and weighted blankets but that didn’t really get to the root of the problem, which was this: my pillow was basically a pancake. I don’t know how it happened, but it just wasn’t giving me any support anymore, and I thought I could get away with it. I continued to use it for far too long, and then, the pillow of my dreams (literally) came along.

The Purple Harmony Pillow is unlike any other pillow I’ve tried, and my sleep has never been better. The pillow itself is made with a honeycomb-patterned Purple Grid Hex, which is the same material they use to make the Purple Mattress that Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves. I was personally skeptical: as someone who enjoys soft, feathery pillows, I thought there was no way this could match up. And yet, it somehow does. Resting my head on it, I don’t notice the honeycomb material, but instead, am met with a beautiful blend of support, cooling technology, and responsiveness. It feels like my head is resting on a cloud, which is shocking based on how it looks. Best of all, thanks to the supportive structure it has, the pillow never falls flat—unlike my old one—which means I get support and comfort all night long.

While I only have one at the moment, I’m in the market for a second pillow. It’s gotten to the point where my partner and I are fighting over who gets to sleep on the pillow each night. Don’t worry—we have a rotation going until we get a second—but if you’re wondering, yes, the pillow is really that good.

