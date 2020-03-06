The Tranquility Weighted Blanket Will Help You Relax During Daylight Saving
Getting the most out of Daylight Saving Time can be stressful. You might feel like you need to ditch your routine and do more to make up for that hour you lost. I say, do less. But doing less and relaxing is often harder for me than trying to do everything at once. If you’re anything at all like me a weighted blanket will do the heavy lifting of relaxing, so you can just rest easy.
The Tranquility Blanket is an excellent option that comes in a variety of weights (the rule of thumb is to get one that’s 10% of your body weight), and has a removable cover that’s easy to wash. It uses deep pressure to help you relax, recharge, and most importantly, stay put. But what I really worried about was being hot under it. Thankfully, it’s temperature balancing, so whether you run hot or cold, the blanket will regulate the temperature and make sure you’re having the most refreshing experience possible. The Tranquility kept me at the just right temperature and did a great job of making me feel like it was OK to be still, for once.
I think this Daylight Saving Time, I’m just going to take it easy, lounge on the couch, weighed down perfectly by the Tranquility, and let the Sunday Scaries disappear, along with the rest of my worries and anxieties. Based on how things are going, I might stay there awhile, too.
Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.