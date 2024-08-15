This Mattress Takes Comfort to a New and Unparalleled Level—It's On Sale For Labor Day, Too
Hit the Hay
Can it really be a “good night” if you’re battling your bed for a restful sleep? Stop the endless tossing and turning by switching to a Purple mattress. Although there are many mattress-in-a-box options on the market, Purple stands out with its unique GelFlex grid technology. The second you lie down, the GelFlex grid gets to work, adapting to any sleeping position and cradling common pressure points like the shoulders and hips. Plus, in a boon for hot sleepers, the grid enhances airflow to allow for a cooler night of sleep. This is a big commitment, so Purple provides a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty for extra peace of mind.
Right now, you can save up to $600 on a mattress and base as part of Purple's Labor Day sale. Check out this one. It's one of Purple's best sellers, has over 22K five-star reviews, and is $200 off.
Purple Mattress (Queen)
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.