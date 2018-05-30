Pusha-T Hits Back at Drake With Vicious New Song

Read it at Pitchfork
Rapper Pusha-T escalated his feud with Drake on Tuesday, releasing a new track that names Drake as the father of porn star Sophie Brussaux’s child. He also called Drake’s producer Noah Shebib, also known as 40, “sick, sick, sick”—40 suffers from multiple sclerosis. Pusha also called out Drake’s father for abandoning his family and accused Drake of racial confusion. The artwork for the song shows Drake wearing blackface. The feud was re-ignited on Friday after Pusha took digs at Drake in a new song, and Drake hit back at him in his own track.