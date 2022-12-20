Pusha T Steps Down as President of Ye’s Record Label
MIC DROP
Rapper Pusha T says he is no longer the president of Ye’s GOOD Music label and that he doesn’t have any ties to the company. Speaking to XXL, Push also distanced himself from the recent antisemitic remarks made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, which have caused immeasurable harm to West’s reputation and destroyed a slew of lucrative business deals. Virginia rapper Pusha T was appointed president of GOOD Music in 2015 but now has a 50/50 deal with Def Jam for his label, Heir Wave Music, and his solo work. “He’s not speaking to me now,” Push said of West in the interview with XXL. “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”