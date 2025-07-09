Pussycat Dolls Star Shares Tragic Details of Her Time in the Girl Group

There won’t be any Summer Lovin’ for Lorenzo Lamas. The actor, who played blond jock Tom Chisum in Grease, filed for divorce from his sixth wife due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to a TMZ report published Tuesday. Lamas, 67, married Kenna Scott in 2023, five years after his divorce from actress Shawna Craig. His seven-year marriage to Craig also ended due to the same stated reason, though it was Lamas’ longest marriage. His four wives before Craig were Shauna Sand (a Playboy model), Kathleen Kinmont (an actress and co-star of Lamas), Michele Cathy Smith (Lamas’ publicist), and Victoria Hilbert (an actress and another co-star). Lamas is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and allowed him to star alongside his late mentor Jane Wyman. Lamas has also served as a judge on several game shows, including the bawdy competition show Are You Hot? That show, in which Lamas and two other judges evaluated contestants on their face, body, and sex appeal, was scrapped after one season. Lamas’ fans roundly criticized him when clips from the show were rediscovered earlier this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Grease’ Star Files for Divorce From Sixth WifeSIX DEGREES OF SEPARATIONLorenzo Lamas has reportedly called it quits with his latest wife.
- 2Passengers Roast ‘Karen’ Lawyer Rushing to Leave Full PlaneMID-AIR MELTDOWNThe woman drew the ire of several passengers as she attempted to push her way to the front.
Shop with ScoutedMy Go-To Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate 20% OffSHAKE IT OFFVibration therapy offers a slew of wellness benefits.
- 3Canadians Now Say U.S. Is Biggest Threat to Their CountryMOVE OVER, BEIJINGBefore Trump took office again, Canadians viewed China as their biggest threat.
- 4AI Giant Becomes World's Richest Company With $4TN ValuationTHE CHIPS ARE UPThe company eclipsed fellow tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Google to become the world’s richest company.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bestselling Veggie Chopper Is Half Off for Prime DaySLICE ‘N DICEYou’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
- 5Netflix Star Wakes Up ‘Reborn’ After Spending Weeks in Coma'NEW LIFE'The ‘Narcos: Mexico’ star spent 105 days in a Dubai hospital after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection.
- 6Trump Will Attend FIFA Club World Cup Final in New JerseyFAN BOYThe president will watch the match days after FIFA opened an office in Trump Tower.
- 7WATCH: New Mexico Home Swept Away by FloodwatersHEARTBREAKINGThe homeowner’s best friend watched as the home was swept away by the torrential currents of the Rio Ruidoso.
- 8Pussycat Doll Shares Tragic Details From Time in Girl GroupTHE CAT'S ME-OUCHNow in her forties, Ashley Roberts is revealing what pushed her body to the ‘point of shutdown.’
Shop with ScoutedThis Internet-Famous Green Carpet Cleaner Is 34% Off TodayPRIME DAY 2025Find out why everyone is obsessed with this mini carpet and upholstery cleaner while it’s at its lowest price of the season.
- 9Jonas Brother Almost Went Broke After Band Broke UpWHAT A MAN GOTTA DOThe eldest Jonas brother confessed he lost over 90 percent of his wealth after trying to strike out as a tech entrepreneur and contractor.
- 10Taylor Swift Pal Engaged Months After Losing Custody of SonsLANDED ON HER FEETThe actress was spotted flashing a new diamond ring months after losing a bitter custody battle.
A woman got into an ugly spat with several passengers on a flight after she attempted to disembark from the aircraft before anyone else, the Daily Mail reported. In the viral TikTok clip, the unidentified woman can be seen attempting to push her way past several people in the aisle on a packed commercial flight that was believed to have just landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This sparked an argument. “Wait for the people in front of you to get off, that’s how we do it,” one passenger told the woman. “Shut your mouth,” she retorted, accusing the passengers around her of whining. She added, “Just get up when you want to ... just deal with it people, my God.” When another man began chanting “Karen, Karen, Karen,” the woman, who self-identified herself as a lawyer, accused him of being the problem. When a man refused to stop recording her, she snapped, “Shut the f--- up.” After she was scolded for swearing, she pointed to another man and said, “Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb.” In response, another passenger jumped in to shut her down, saying, “You can be a jerk but you’re not going to insult someone because of an accent.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Week.
As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.
Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help with fat loss by burning calories, especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.
For more Amazon Pride Day scores, Click Here >
More than half of all Canadians, or 59 percent, now say the U.S. is the biggest threat facing their country. Previously China was the top-ranked threat in Canada, according to the Pew Research Center. But as President Donald Trump has threatened to annex Canada as the 51st U.S. state and started a trade war with one of the U.S.’s most important trading partners, just 15 percent of Canadians now view China as their biggest threat. At the same time, though, a sizable minority of Canadians—or 25 percent—viewed the U.S. as both their country’s top ally and its top threat. Similar results were reported in Mexico: Sixty-eight percent of respondents viewed the U.S. as the country’s top threat, while 20 percent said it was both their top ally and their top threat, underscoring how complex the relationship is between the U.S. and its neighbors. In the U.S., China was the top-ranked threat, with 42 percent of respondents overall naming China. The results differed by party, though, with 58 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents listing China. Among Democrats and people who leaned Democrat, 39 percent said Russia was the top threat, compared to 28 percent who named China.
California-based chipmaker Nvidia has officially become the most valuable company in the world, beating Silicon Valley rivals Microsoft, Apple, and Google to become the first company valued at over $4 trillion. The tech giant is the first company to ever achieve this market value, beating Apple’s previous record-setting market cap in December, reported the Associated Press. Founded in 1993, Nvidia achieved a $2 trillion valuation in just over a decade before hitting $3 trillion in June 2024. Its 1999 invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) revolutionized PC gaming and modern computing. Its valuation has skyrocketed in recent years however after it cemented itself as the decisive market leader in creating the chips which artificial intelligence (AI) and other large language models such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini depend on. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed AI as “the next industrial revolution.” Tech giants have since begun aggressively stockpiling Nvidia’s chips in order to advance self-driving cars, AI-generated content, and more. Nvidia’s shares rose by 2.5 percent Wednesday morning, trading at $164 each. Just two years ago, they were valued at $14. Last quarter saw the company’s revenue surge by 69 percent to $44.1 billion.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work–especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and seems to take forever. While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. The compact Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is usually just $50 on Amazon, but today, you can score 50 percent off on Amazon during its Prime Day sale.
With 420 powerful blades, this nifty little BPA-free and dishwash-safe device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible). Plus, you can use it to slice eggs, meat, cheese, nuts, and other non-veggie foods, too. Honestly, it’s the most versatile kitchen gadget I own. Grab one for yourself while it’s half off.
Narcos: Mexico star Manuel Masalva, 44, said he woke up “reborn” after spending weeks in a medically induced coma in Dubai. The Mexican actor announced in a Monday post on Instagram that he is awake and now on the road to recovery after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection in March. “I am healing. I want to profoundly thank you all for the support you have given me and continue to give me, in every sense, every one of you,” he wrote, revealing that he spent 105 days in the hospital. “There is so much left to go, but I feel blessed, strong, reborn and well-accompanied. ... God has given me a new chance at life. God has given me new life.” Masalva reportedly fell ill shortly after arriving in the country on March 14 after spending time in the Philippines. He required emergency surgery before he was placed in a medically induced coma. In his post, Masalva also thanked his doctors and Dubai’s culture of “love and spirituality,” adding, “I owe you all my life.” A GoFundMe set up for the actor has raised around $58,000.
President Donald Trump will attend another major sporting event this weekend, announcing at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he will attend the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday. The match will pit five-time Premier League champion Chelsea against either Paris St. Germain—which won the UEFA Champions League in May—or Spanish side Real Madrid. Trump has made American investment in soccer a focus by forming task forces focused on the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has flexed his friendship with Trump, meeting with the president repeatedly this year and announcing on Tuesday that the organization opened an office in the New York Trump Tower. Infantino’s organization has also lobbied against some of the administration‘s harsher immigration stances to assuage nervous fans traveling to the U.S. to watch the upcoming major tournaments. Trump’s visit to MetLife Stadium for the match on Sunday will be the latest in a string of spectator appearances stretching back to the 2024 campaign, from a UFC match in New Jersey to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Trump has not said who he will be rooting for on Sunday.
A shocking video shows a home drifting down the Rio Ruidoso during torrential flooding on Tuesday in the remote town of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Fortunately, the homeowner was out of town during the flood, her best friend Kaitlyn Carpenter told the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “It was kind of heartbreaking to be filming and then to see my best friend’s house that I have memories in floating down the river on top of everything,” she said. Wildfires in 2024 consumed the natural vegetation around Ruidoso, leaving burn scars that made the village especially susceptible to flooding. A statement posted by the village reported that a 40- to 50-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl drowned during the flash flood. Emergency services rescued at least 85 people on Tuesday, according to The Weather Channel. The Rio Ruidoso rapidly rose 20 feet during the flood, reaching its highest ever recorded height. The deadly flash flooding came after catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas on Friday took at least 119 lives, including 27 girls at a summer camp.
Pussycat Dolls Star Shares Tragic Details of Her Time in the Girl Group
When Ashley Roberts joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003, she had no idea the level of fame—and pain—that lay in store for her. In an interview with The Times U.K., the 43-year-old performer revealed that her time in the girl group (Roberts joined in 2003 until the group disbanded in 2010) was riddled with intense anxiety and overworking. With chart-toppers like “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons,” the group should’ve felt on top of the world, but Roberts says that this era was debilitatingly taxing, both emotionally and physically. By 2010, she recalls, she had “eczema all over my legs, shingles across my face, and a stomach ulcer,“ and says the stress of the girl group exacerbated her lifelong dependency on Xanax. (In Roberts’s words, she “was just leaning on what I could get to help me crash out” amid the nonstop performances, public appearances, and travel.) Eventually, her health problems from the compounding effects of addiction and exhaustion reached a crisis point, requiring inpatient care at a hospital. Now, Roberts channels her painful experiences into helping others, including the July 2025 release of a book, Breathwork: Techniques for Better Mental, Emotional and Physical Health, which offers guidance to anyone seeking healthier ways to cope.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Bissell’s Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is not only adorable; it’s arguably the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media this year—perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. It’s also portable (though it’s not cordless), which means you can use it to clean your car, the rug your dog just peed on, and even that filthy couch upholstery that you had no idea was filled with dust and pet dander. Do you like to eat your meals on your couch (no judgment!)?
The Green Machine is a game-changer for sweeping away crumbs and erasing spills like pure magic. It’s already a virtual steal for just $125, but you can find out what all the hype is about for just $82 right now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. It rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity; this is the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen the Little Green machine on Amazon.
For more Amazon Pride Day scores, Click Here >
Kevin Jonas confessed that he lost “almost all” of his money after the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013 and that it was the band’s reunion that saved him from financial ruin. Kevin, 37, joined his brothers Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, for an episode of Lewis Howes’ The School of Greatness podcast to discuss the band’s evolution. About three years after the Jonas Brothers split up the band in 2013, Kevin lost 90 percent of his wealth after he invested in “a bunch of property” and made poor business decisions. During this period, Kevin appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014 for two episodes before being fired after his team lost the competition. That year, Kevin founded a food app, “Yood,” which failed. Kevin’s construction company, JonasWerner, also filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Luckily for Kevin, the band reunited in 2019 and released a hit single, “Sucker.” Kevin said it was “fortuitous” and that he had “a second shot.” The boy wonders signed with Hollywood Records in 2007 and were an immediate success, appearing and starring in multiple Disney TV programs.
Actress Jaime King is engaged to investment banker Austin Sosa just months after losing custody of her children in a bitter divorce battle, People reports. King, 46, lost custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, back in March, and was forced out of her home in Los Angeles after owing more than $42,000 in unpaid rent. Following the eviction, the actress became “very close” with boyfriend Sosa’s family, with a source telling People she had been “staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year.” She was later spotted flashing a sparkling new diamond ring on her finger while attending a hair appointment at Sally Hershberger Salon in West Hollywood on Monday. King split from ex-husband Kyle Newman in a contentious divorce in 2020 after 14 years of marriage. The embittered custody battle saw Newman granted sole custody of their children after claiming to have found King “strung-out” and “drunk” while watching their kids. She was later ordered to complete six months of rehab.