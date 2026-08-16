Putin Accused of Fleeing as Drones Torch Moscow

Vladimir Putin has reportedly opted to steer clear of Moscow as Ukrainian drones continue to pound the Russian capital.

The Russian president has seemingly fled east where he is thought to be beyond the reach of the surging drone attacks, according to a report from independent Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit.

“Putin has fled beyond the Urals,” the channel wrote, translated from Russian. “Following an intensification of Ukrainian attacks, his public itinerary has increasingly shifted toward Siberia and the Russian Far East, even as the Kremlin continues to present closed-door meetings with a ‘Moscow’ dateline.”

The Russian leader, increasingly paranoid about potential threats from both outside and within his own orbit, is said to have tried to conceal his whereabouts during a recent trip to Novosibirsk in which he used a decoy plane. Residents living along his motorcade route were even ordered to remain indoors during his visit to the city, according to independent outlet Novaya Gazeta.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with women representing various professional fields to congratulate them on the upcoming International Women's Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on March 5, 2026. Valeriy Sharifulin/via REUTERS

The reporting comes as Ukrainian forces launched a massive drone assault on the Russian capital overnight on Sunday, according to The Moscow Times.

Moscow’s provincial governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Telegram that an 83-year-old man had been killed as a result of the strikes, and several more were injured as drones struck a warehouse belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, in Podolsk.

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Koledino, Moscow Region, Russia August 16, 2026. Stringer/REUTERS

Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, the Russian equivalent of Amazon, as a way to damage Russia’s economic infrastructure. Kyiv has also accused the retailer of selling supplies to aid Russia’s military campaign.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones, the Moscow Times reported.

Drones have become a key part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Here, a Ukrainian serviceman outside Kyiv in 2014. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Even Putin’s own allies are admitting that his war is flailing.

Andrei Klepach, chief economist at Vnesheconombank and a former Putin appointee, offered a bleak assessment of the current status of the war during a forum in the nation’s capital, The Moscow Times reported.

“We’re falling behind,” Klepach was quoted as saying. “We’re losing both the technological and economic competition globally. And, as I’ve already said, we’re losing not only to China and the U.S., but in some ways, we’re losing to Ukraine.”

“We won’t win the competition in this war of attrition,” he added. “We’re under the illusion that everything will collapse. It hasn’t, and it won’t. Our costs are mounting.”

Klepach was fired within days of his comments going public, according to multiple local media reports.