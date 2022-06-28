Putin Ally Says Destroying Ukraine a ‘Colossal Mistake’
GRIM PROGNOSIS
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a long-time Vladimir Putin ally, said Tuesday that it would be a “colossal mistake” to destroy Ukraine. Speaking publicly at Moscow State University, the Western-sanctioned oligarch avoided placing any blame for the war against Ukraine and said anyone hoping for a regime change in Russia will be disappointed, according to video shared by RBC. “There’s no potential for a regime change,” he said, adding that “the [Russian] opposition preferred beautiful European views, and all that, they’ve retreated from the life of the country.” “To wait for Mikhail Freedman, or [Pyotr] Aven, or [Mikhail] Khodorkovsky to take up arms and bust into Bryansk on tanks—that’s unlikely,” he said, listing all the Russian businessmen who’ve spoken out against the war. Deripaska’s latest comments come after he made headlines in March, shortly after Russia’s full-scale Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, for demanding a stop to the war and warning of a possible nuclear accident.