Putin Blames War in Ukraine on U.S. Support for Revolution
YOUR FAULT
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said American support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 is to blame for the war currently being waged against the country. Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony to accept the credentials of new ambassadors to Russia, Putin addressed Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. envoy, to blame her country for the current “Ukrainian crisis.” “Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis,” Putin said, adding that U.S. foreign policy “in the end led to” the conflict. Tracy, who was the U.S. ambassador to Armenia between 2019 and 2022, was heckled by anti-American protesters in January as she entered Russia’s Foreign Ministry in Moscow to present her credentials.