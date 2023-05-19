CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Putin Claims His Critics Drink Beer With ‘Female Sex Hormones’

    HUH?

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations in Pyatigorsk, Russia, May 19, 2023.

    Tatiana Barybina/Sputnik via Reuters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin bizarrely claimed Friday that Kremlin critics living in exile drink beer with “female sex hormones.” Appearing virtually at a meeting of the council on foreign relations, Putin appeared nervous as he tried out a bit of stand-up comedy with his underlings and clumsily read from cue cards. Opposition politicians who met recently in Prague to discuss the “decolonization of Russia,” he said, “would take second place in a competition of half-wits. Why only second? Because they’re half-wits,” he said, waiting several seconds before his subordinates realized they were supposed to laugh. “Let them continue to drink beer [in Prague],” he said, claiming that “experts say” the beer contains a “large selection of female sex hormones.”