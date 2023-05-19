Putin Claims His Critics Drink Beer With ‘Female Sex Hormones’
HUH?
Russian President Vladimir Putin bizarrely claimed Friday that Kremlin critics living in exile drink beer with “female sex hormones.” Appearing virtually at a meeting of the council on foreign relations, Putin appeared nervous as he tried out a bit of stand-up comedy with his underlings and clumsily read from cue cards. Opposition politicians who met recently in Prague to discuss the “decolonization of Russia,” he said, “would take second place in a competition of half-wits. Why only second? Because they’re half-wits,” he said, waiting several seconds before his subordinates realized they were supposed to laugh. “Let them continue to drink beer [in Prague],” he said, claiming that “experts say” the beer contains a “large selection of female sex hormones.”