Putin Considers Recognizing Separatist-Held Regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would consider recognizing two pro-Moscow separatist-held areas of Ukraine as independent states, a move the U.S. has warned would violate ceasefire agreements in the breakaway territories. Leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic have requested Putin’s official recognition in advance of what they claim to be a planned full-scale invasion by Ukrainian forces—an allegation Kyiv has vociferously denied. During a televised Monday meeting with his security council, Putin claimed he will listen to and consider the separatist appeals. He then reiterated that his top priority is guarantees from the U.S. and its allies that NATO’s presence will scale back in the region and that Ukraine will never be able to join the security alliance.
