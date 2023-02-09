Putin Crony at Center of Embarrassing Bomb Scare
SUSPICIOUS
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, one of the Kremlin’s top mouthpieces and a fervent supporter of the war against Ukraine, has confirmed that she was at the center of a panicked bomb scare earlier this week. The Russian Telegram channel Baza was the first to reveal the bizarre episode, reporting that a package addressed to Simonyan on Tuesday prompted her security team to call out the police and a bomb disposal expert. Federal investigators and the Federal Security Service were also reportedly alerted to the “suspicious” package, which was subsequently inspected by police canines. It turned out to be nothing more than two books about the Orthodox faith. Simonyan said Thursday that since she’s under “state protection,” some “good people in uniform” have been left to ensure the safety of all her packages. “That is why no one asked or intended to ask if I was expecting a package,” she said. She said after security staffers deemed the package suspicious, some “bad people in uniform” decided to leak details on the embarrassing incident to the press “for money”—which she warned is subject to criminal prosecution on bribery charges. “And sooner or later it will be. You’ll see,” she said.