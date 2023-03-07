Putin Crony’s $18K Horse Stolen in Czech Republic: Reports

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s horse has reportedly been stolen in the Czech Republic. Police are now asking the public for help in tracking down the unknown thieves, according to local media reports. The English thoroughbred stallion, named Zazou and worth an estimated $18,000, was stolen from a stable in Krabčice in the middle of the night on Friday into Saturday, authorities said. The 16-year-old horse, purchased by the Putin ally in 2012, was reportedly part of Kadyrov’s assets that were frozen following Russia’s full-scale of invasion of Ukraine last year.