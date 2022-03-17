Putin Cut Off From Precious Botox Supply Due to War Against Ukraine
WHERE IT HURTS
Russia’s Vladimir Putin, famous for his rumored reliance on Botox, looks set to be cut off from the popular wrinkle treatment thanks to his war against Ukraine. U.S. drugmaker AbbVie, which owns the cosmetic medicine, announced that it is halting operations inside Russia as a result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The company joins a growing list of pharmaceutical companies running for the exits after Moscow’s senseless war. U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly has vowed to keep sending critical medicines for cancer and diabetes to Russia, but it’s stopping sales of “non-essential medicines.” Swiss drugmaker Novartis has also announced it is suspending all investments and marketing activities in Russia, while Pfizer, Bayer, and Abbott Laboratories have cut back spending.