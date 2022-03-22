Putin Foe Alexei Navalny Found Guilty of New Sham Charges
SHAMELESS
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of bogus embezzlement and contempt of court charges for which prosecutors are seeking another 13 years. The outspoken opposition leader, who is already serving time in a penal colony for other trumped up charges, appeared in court looking frail and gaunt. Judge Margarita Kotova—who was reportedly caught taking phone calls from the presidential administration during the trial—issued the verdict against him in a makeshift court at a prison in Pokrov where he was sent after authorities claimed he’d committed parole violations. He was first arrested in January 2021 after returning to Russia despite a Kremlin-orchestrated attempt to poison him. He condemned the trial against him on Tuesday and said “Putin’s lackeys” will “fry in hell” for the war in Ukraine. “To fight this war is everyone’s duty,” he said.