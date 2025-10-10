Putin Forced to Cancel His Big Summit Debut Over Embarrassing Lack of Interest

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Woman Guilty of ‘Married... With Children’ Actress’ Murder
SECOND CASE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 10:27AM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame.
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame. Getty Images/LAPD

Libby Adame, a 55-year-old California woman nicknamed “the butt lady,” was convicted of murder Thursday after a second client, Married... With Children actress Cindyana Santangelo, died. Prosecutors argued that on March 24, Santangelo, 58, was rushed to a hospital from her Malibu home, where she died from an embolism after Adame botched a silicone injection. During the incident, Adame was on probation for the fatal injection of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in 2019. Adame had been acquitted of murder in Rajpaul’s case and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, but was released after less than a year for time served in custody and electronic monitoring. Adame’s sentencing hearing for Santangelo’s death is scheduled for Nov. 5. Adame was officially convicted of second-degree murder, which has a minimum sentence of 15 years, practicing medicine without a license, and special enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Adame is also facing a wrongful death suit from the ER actress’ husband, Frank Santangelo, who said his wife was “killed in the prime of her life in her own home.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Cindy McCain, 71, Suffers Stroke
RECOVERY PLAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 8:35AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 8:18AM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images) Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Cindy McCain, who heads the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), is recovering at a hospital in Italy after suffering a mild stroke this week, the organization announced. The 71-year-old widow of the late Senator John McCain is said to be recovering “well” and is waiting to travel back to her home in Arizona, where she is expected to make a full recovery. “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received,” said McCain in a statement. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care.” McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse Biden for president in 2020, earning her the ire of MAGA. At the U.N., she is recognized as a leading voice on the global hunger crisis, particularly after her response to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. In her statement, McCain expressed “full confidence” in her team’s ability to continue delivering “urgently needed food assistance” to over 100 million people across 87 countries during her absence. “The fight against hunger has never been more critical,” she said, adding she looks forward to “being back in the field soon.” McCain previously suffered a minor stroke back in 2004, but made a swift recovery.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Stay Warm and Stylish This Fall With These Soft Sweaters
LAYER UP
AD BY HSN
Published 10.09.25 12:00AM EDT 
A graphic collage featuring a woman in a black turtleneck sweater with faux fur cuffs against a pastel pink and blue background, styled for modern fall fashion marketing.
HSN

Sweater weather is finally here! Refresh your wardrobe with one—or three—of these cozy and comfy picks from HSN. From classic knits to pullovers, these sweaters will be your go-to for crisp morning strolls, casual evenings out, and everything in between.

Turtleneck Tunic Sweater
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At HSN$80

This chunky sweater is a fall and winter essential. The elegant shaker-stitch detail and luxe faux fur cuffs give it an eye-catching look. Layer on your favorite necklace and pair it with your go-to pants for a chic, polished, and preppy outfit.

V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater
Buy At HSN$70

With glamorous sequin stripes and cable knit patterns, this soft and lightweight V-neck sweater is a statement maker. Featuring long sleeves, drop shoulders, and a semi-fitted style, this sweater is designed to flatter your silhouette.

Colorblock Pullover Poncho Sweater
Price reflects 30% discount
Buy At HSN$49

This poncho-style pullover channels laid-back western vibes. Oversized and stretchy, it feels luxuriously soft—almost like cashmere but without the price tag. Throw it on with jeans and boots for an effortlessly stylish weekend look.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Legendary Rock Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 82
FEELING BLUE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: John Lodge attends the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has died at 82, his family confirmed in a statement, saying the musician was “suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.” “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” the statement read. Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” The family added that his “enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family” was central to his life, followed by “his passion for music, and his faith.” They concluded with his signature farewell: “As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.” Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, helping the band rise to international fame with his distinctive falsetto and basslines. He co-wrote and performed hits including Peak Hour, Time to Get Away, Gimme a Little Somethin’, and Eyes of a Child. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Lodge remained an active touring and recording artist well into his later years.

Read it at The Irish Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Putin Forced to Cancel His Big Summit Debut Over Embarrassing Lack of Interest

SOME OTHER TIME?
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:25AM EDT 
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) sits beside Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a meeting on the digital economy at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) sits beside Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a meeting on the digital economy at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images) JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin was forced to postpone a highly anticipated summit with Arab leaders at the last minute due to a lack of interest from those invited. The inaugural Russia-Arab conference, intended to boost Moscow’s standing in the region, was scuppered on Thursday night after the announcement of the U.S.-backed ceasefire deal in Gaza forced leaders to drop out. Although a source told Bloomberg that the summit will almost certainly be rescheduled, its cancellation comes as a personal rebuke to Putin, who had hoped to use the occasion to project soft power in a region that is becoming increasingly interested in building ties with Trump. “Putin wanted to show everyone that he is the leader of the ‘global majority,’ but what kind of majority is that without the Arab world?” said Moscow-based political analyst Andrei Kolesniko. “He would like to be as big a player there as the Soviet Union once was, but he lacks the resources.” Of the 22 Arab leaders invited to the summit only a handful confirmed attendance, with regional heavyweights such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE declining to attend following developments in Gaza. Russia’s presence in the Gulf was severely weakened last year following the collapse of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime, while both the U.S. and China have strengthened ties.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lift Heavier and Perfect Your Form With This Wall-Mounted Home Gym System
PUMP IT UP
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:34PM EDT 
Tonal wall-mounted smart gym installed in a modern bedroom setup, with workout accessories on nearby furniture, neutral decor, and natural lighting highlighting the compact design.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.

Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.

Tonal 2 Smart Home Gym
Includes wall installation
See At Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.

Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
UPS Admits ‘Disposing’ of Parcels as Trump Chaos Creates Backlog
WE ❤️ TARIFFS!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 6:57AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 6:48AM EDT 
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 1, 2018: A UPS (United Parcel Service) truck driver makes a delivery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 1, 2018: A UPS (United Parcel Service) truck driver makes a delivery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Courier company UPS admits it has started “disposing” of packages sent to American customers because of a massive customs backlog caused by the Trump administration’s sweeping import taxes, NBC News reports. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s totally unprecedented,” said brokerage manager Matthew Wasserbach, who reported thousands of customers complaining about their packages becoming stuck in limbo or even destroyed after becoming lost in a sea of customs regulations. The situation is compounded by UPS’s policy of disposing of shipments that cannot clear customs after three attempts, leaving customers unclear if their packages are in limbo or have been destroyed. “It’s almost impossible to get through to anybody to figure out what is happening,” customer Ashley Freberg told the network after tracking details on some personal items shipped from the U.K. alternated between saying they were in transit, delivered, or disposed of. “Are my packages actually being destroyed or not?” Another customer said $127,000 worth of matcha green tea imported from Japan had also gone missing in transit, with tracking updates displaying contradictory information. UPS claims that 90 percent of the 3.2 million international packages it processes every week are delivered without issue, but even the remaining 10 percent translates to thousands of missing shipments every day.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
First Responders Rush to Stabbing Call at Hollywood Home Linked to Bono
KNIFE ATTACK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 7:42AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 7:28AM EDT 
The musician and social activist Bono
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A person was stabbed outside a Hollywood Hills property linked to U2 frontman Bono, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the victim had been taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition. It added that a suspect had been arrested. The New York Post reported that one person has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had dispatched a fire engine and one ambulance. Bono is understood to be one of several investors in the property on the 7800 block of Granito Drive. The Irish musician also owns property in Ireland and is understood to have been out of the country at the time. No connection has been established between the 65-year-old and the incident, TMZ said. The property Bono is involved in is understood to be a construction site still. TMZ reports the intention is for it to be sold after completion. The Daily Beast has contacted Bono for comment.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Stunned Woman Finds Missing NASA Equipment in Surprise Location
SPACED OUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.10.25 6:10AM EDT 
Space kit in Texas
CBC

A woman has revealed the “surreal” moment an SUV-sized hunk of NASA equipment landed in her neighbor’s wheat field. Ann Walter saw the “huge” hunk of research equipment floating downwards near her rural West Texas home in Edmonson. Above it was a parachute with NASA logos on it. “It’s crazy, because when you’re standing on the ground and see something in the air, you don’t realize how big it is,” she told the Associated Press. “It was probably a 30-foot parachute. It was huge.” When she called the county sheriff’s office, they told her NASA was looking for some misplaced equipment. Soon, a call arrived from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility. They confirmed it was theirs and said it had lifted off from 140 miles west, at Fort Sumner in New Mexico. “The researchers came out with a truck and trailer they used to pick it up,” she said. She told CBC, “It was very mysterious.” The researchers told her that the kit was used to gather “very clear pictures of stars, galaxies, black holes,” she said. “It’s kind of surreal that it happened to us and that I was part of it. It was a very cool experience,” she added.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear in New York in Rare Outing
SPOTTED
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 3:36AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 12:17AM EDT 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday as the couple attended the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the gala to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds for their commitment to mental health wellbeing and their efforts to improve online safety for families and young people. The couple established the Archewell Foundation in 2020 and previously launched the Parents’ Network at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023. In the couple’s acceptance speech, Harry described mental health access as “one of the most pressing issues of our time” and praised Project Healthy Minds for their work. The rare outing from the Sussexes comes less than a week after Markle, 44, was spotted in attendance at Paris Fashion Week in order to support her friend, new Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It marked her first trip to Europe since attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
See At Cycling Frog

Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Found Asleep Behind the Wheel
ZZZZZZZ
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.09.25 11:40PM EDT 
Paul Pierce
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce was arrested for DUI on Tuesday night after being found asleep behind the wheel. California Highway Patrol officers found his Range Rover SUV stopped in northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 that had been closed as the result of a separate crash and approached the vehicle, only to discover Pierce asleep behind the wheel and showing signs of alcohol impairment. The 47-year-old, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 19 seasons, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. While Pierce did not return requests for comment from ESPN, he did upload a photo of standstill traffic ostensibly taken the night of his arrest on Instagram. In the caption, Pierce wrote, “Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾‍♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Drake Loses Case Against His Own Label After Diss Track Court Battle
SAY DRAKE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.09.25 8:12PM EDT 
Drake
Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group was thrown out on Thursday by a judge who said that Kendrick Lamar’s characterization of Drake as a pedophile in his 2024 hit “Not Like Us” was his personal opinion. The rapper was attempting to sue Universal, which owns Republic Records–a label he has a contract with–over what he argued was the defamatory content of Lamar’s diss track against him that took the world by storm. Drake claimed that Universal, which Lamar is also signed to, intentionally published and promoted the song despite knowing it contained defamatory allegations against him, adding that the song had damaged his reputation and tarnished his brand. In dismissing the case, the judge argued that the song was “replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion” and that any reasonable listener “would conclude that Lamar is rapping hyperbolic vituperations” and not making an earnest comment about Drake’s character. UMG said in a statement to Variety: “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now