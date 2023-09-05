Putin Just Offered His Most Deranged Take on War Against Ukraine
THIS F*CKING GUY
Russia’s Vladimir Putin claims the West deliberately installed an “ethnic Jew” as the president of Ukraine in order to “conceal the antihuman essence” of the country. Despite a neo-Nazi paramilitary unit fighting on behalf of Russia in Ukraine and many ordinary Russians currently mourning the death of a Wagner commander famous for his SS insignia tattoos, Putin went all in on his bonkers take. In an interview aired on state-controlled TV on Tuesday, he cited ordinary citizens of Israel as proof of his claim. “This makes the situation the utmost revolting, that an ethnic Jew is covering for the glorification of Nazism and those who once led the Holocaust in Ukraine, and this is the destruction of one and a half million people. And this is best understood by ordinary citizens of Israel. Look what they’re saying on the internet,” he said, without elaborating.