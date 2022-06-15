Putin Lackey Suggests Ukraine Won’t ‘Exist’ in Two Years
FLUNKY
Vladimir Putin lackey Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, took to Telegram on Wednesday to suggest Ukraine might not “exist on the world map” in two years. The post appeared to be the latest in a series of genocidal anti-Ukraine comments, coming just a few days after Medvedev called Ukrainians “bastards and scum.” Noting that he had read reports of Ukraine seeking a lend-lease plan with Western allies for gas imports, Medvedev took issue with Kyiv reportedly vowing to pay back the West in two years time. “Question. Who said that in two years Ukraine will even exist on the world map?” he wrote. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak fired back after Medvedev’s comments, calling the former president the face of Russian “imperialism” and a “small man with huge insecurities.” Ukraine “was, is and will be. The question is where would Dmitry Medvedev be in two years,” Podolyak wrote.