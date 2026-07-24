Putin Left Out in the Cold as Trump Gushes Over New BFF

President Donald Trump appears to have hitched his wagon to the Ukrainian cause after ditching under-pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

At home, the Kremlin demagogue is experiencing a mounting crisis. A costly, grinding war with Ukraine has created an economic train wreck, with fuel costs spiraling out of control. His approval rating is ticking down as a result.

In short, his stock is low, and Trump appears to be looking towards pastures new. “Very good!!!” the president, 80, gushed on Truth Social, sharing a snippet of Laura Loomer’s upcoming interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“Nobody was around us; it was only two of us. And I was very happy to hear [the] president… it was very good. We calmed down, and it was very good, and I’m so happy because a lot of lives depend on such relations and dialogue,” he said in the clip, perhaps attempting to stroke Trump’s ego.

Loomer had asked him, as part of her “Loomer Unleashed in Ukraine” production, about the Oval Office flashpoint with Trump in Feb. 2025 that altered the course of Washington-Kyiv relations and nudged the U.S. president into a cozy relationship with Putin. He hosted the Russian leader in Alaska months later, rolling out the red carpet for him at a summit after which he urged Ukraine to cede territory to Russia to end the war.

Trump has since cooled on Putin and appears to be embracing Ukraine and Zelensky. So too does Loomer, despite her previous position as one of MAGA’s most critical anti-Ukraine voices. Her opposition boiled down to an America-first stance, where she favored not supporting Zelensky’s regime militarily due to the cost Americans would ultimately incur.

Zelensky during the Loomer sit-down. Laura Loomer/X

But this month, Loomer traveled to Ukraine, where she experienced an air raid, toured sites damaged by Russian attacks, visited the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, and, of course, met Zelensky. She has now changed her tone, even rattling off friendly tweets about the leader she once called “a Jihadi apologist,” who leads a country “full of Nazi apologists.”

She is now looking inwards, seeking “moral clarity.”

“Just experienced my first air raid in Ukraine. Sirens blaring. This is everyday for every Ukrainian,” Loomer wrote on X on July 21. “I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say.”

Her change in tone appears to be down to apparent Russian support for Iran in its war with the U.S. “I don’t care about what the media says about me or anyone’s opinion about why I came to Ukraine. I am deeply disturbed as an American citizen about how many Americans minds have been warped to support Russia’s third world slop that pushes communism and a multipolar world where Xi, the Ayatollah and Putin are our masters,” she wrote on X on Thursday.

“I hope the DOJ in the US starts cracking down on Americans who participate in Russia and Iran’s networks of disinformation and influence peddling.”

Another surprising flip-flop came from her fellow conservative influencer, Tim Pool. “Ukraine has been fighting for their very existence against an evil dictator,” he posted on X on Thursday evening.

“I see now the importance of the Ukrainian victory against Russia. I hope Trump and the people of the United States will lend their support.”

This is all the more stunning given that the right-wing influencer was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to spread Russian propaganda during the 2024 presidential election.

Late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking to the media after his meeting with Zelensky on July 10. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

The turnaround is completed by reports that Trump is willing to meet with Zelensky in D.C. next week, perhaps even at the funeral of the late South Carolina senator, Lindsey Graham, who was in Ukraine hours before he died. Graham, who died earlier this month at 71, was a staunch pro-Ukraine advocate.

DW News U.S. Correspondent Misha Komadovsky scooped on Friday that the meeting could take place, but details still need to be thrashed out. “President Zelensky is expected in Washington, D.C. next Tuesday, two senior officials tell me,” he posted on X.

“He plans to attend Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral. A meeting with President Trump is also being arranged — officials are still finalizing the format, whether a sideline meeting at the funeral, a private sit-down, or an official White House visit.”