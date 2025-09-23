An American woman who claimed Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in the 1990s has been granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin.

“This was a very special day,” Tara Reade posted on X on Monday. “I am now a Russian citizen! What an honor. Thank you to President Putin for this amazing honor of signing a decree making me a citizen and keeping me safe when I applied for asylum.”

In 2020, Reade claimed that former President Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator and she was working in his office. Biden denied the allegations, which Reade said involved him pushing her against the wall in a Senate corridor before assaulting her.

Reade has spent the last two years living and working in Russia following the allegations, claiming her life was in danger in the United States.

Reade, who works for state-controlled news network RT, formerly Russia Today, told the platform on Monday she was “forced” to move to Russia in May, 2023, citing security risks.

“I was under threat by the U.S. government, by the Biden regime,” Reade told RT. “And my family was under threat, my life was threatened. Congressman Matt Gaetz told me that I was safer to stay here, in Russia.”

She was granted asylum and began her work at RT, thanking the company for enabling her to “rebuild my life.”

“I was really in a bad position,” Reade said. “It was very scary, facing possible prison in the U.S. if I went back. They said I violated sanctions for being on [Russian TV network] Channel One, and had issue with me working for RT. And I’m very proud to work for Russia Today, so I’ve been very outspoken and pro-Russia and the Biden administration didn’t appreciate that.”

Joe Biden pictured in 1993. Jeffrey Markowitz/Markowitz Jeffrey

Reade posted a press release on her X account on July 16 last year stating she was returning to the U.S. “to press criminal charges against Joseph Biden for Third Degree Sexual Abuse, a felony under the Code of the District of Colombia carrying a penalty of up to ten years in prison.”

Days later, on July 21, Biden, now 82, dropped out of the presidential race after a disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump.