Putin Nearly Causes Fender Bender on Practically Empty Road
JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL
Russian President Vladimir Putin nearly caused a fender bender on a practically empty stretch of highway—a driving blunder that was caught on video, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday. In the clip, the 71-year-old leader can be seen driving a black Lada Aura sedan on the M-11 highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, with two security vehicles close behind. At one point, Putin puts on his left turn signal and brings the car to the left. One of the other vehicles attempts to pass on the right, before Putin quickly pulls right and cuts it off, his left blinker still on, video posted by the outlet shows. According to the Mail, Putin got behind the wheel to mark the opening of a new stretch of the highway in Russia’s Tver region.