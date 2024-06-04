Putin Now Secretly Wears Body Armor at Public Events, Report Says
JUST IN CASE
Vladimir Putin has started wearing body armor underneath his clothes when he attends large public events, The Moscow Times reports. The move is part of extreme new security measures undertaken for the Russian leader in recent months, the report says, citing two unnamed officials and a source close to the Kremlin. “This year on May 9, the chief was clearly wearing concealed body armor during the parade,” one official was quoted as saying, referring to the Victory Day celebrations on Red Square. It would explain the awkward, rigid movements that many observers have noticed from Putin recently. His meals are also tested for poison with the help of a portable lab, another source told the outlet. “The president has personal chefs who always travel with him. Groceries are brought with him too. But even then, there is always a special group of officers traveling with Putin who check all the meals before Putin gets to them,” the source said.