CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Putin Orders Officials to Ditch iPhones Over Western Hacking Fears: Report
BAD APPLE
Read it at Meduza
Workers in the domestic policy bloc of Vladimir Putin’s presidential administration have been told to stop using iPhones by the end of March, according to a report, over fears that the devices could be more susceptible to Western hacking than other smartphones. “iPhones are done,” a source who was present at the meeting where the order was given told Kommersant newspaper, according to Meduza. “[We were told to] either throw them away or give them to our kids. Everyone will have to by the end of March.” Staffers were told to trade their Apple handsets for Android alternatives, Chinese options, or those running the Russian operating system Aurora.