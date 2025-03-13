Cheat Sheet
1

Putin Plays Dress Up As He Visits Frontline in Military Gear

KREMLIN COSPLAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.13.25 1:09PM EDT 
KURSK, RUSSIA - MARCH 12: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab from a video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military uniform, visited a command post in Kursk, Russia on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin played dress up as he visited the front line of Ukraine’s Kursk counter-offensive. Putin, who worked as a KGB officer for 16 years before moving into politics, traveled to the region Wednesday—camo and all—for the first time since the shock incursion into Russia by the Ukrainian army. “I am counting on the fact that all the combat tasks facing our units will be fulfilled, and the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely liberated from the enemy,” he said after the visit. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told the Kremlin leader that he and his men had retaken 24 settlements in the region in less than a week. Ukraine’s top army commander responded on Facebook, saying that he pulled his soldiers out. “In the most difficult situation, my priority has been and remains saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the defense forces, if necessary, maneuver to more favorable positions,” General Oleksandr Syrsky wrote. He added, however, that “despite the increased pressure from the Russian [and] North Korean arm[ies], we will maintain defense in the Kursk region as long as it is appropriate and necessary.”

Read it at Moscow Times

2
New Study Reveals Immigration Fueled US Population Growth
NATION OF IMMIGRANTS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.13.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 11:50AM EDT 
The Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty is lit in blue to mark the home opening NFL football game for the New York Giants on September 10, 2023. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

All of the United States’ net population growth between 2022 and 2023 was due to immigration, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. It’s the first time population influx from immigration has outpaced native births since the Census began to collect data on nativity in 1850, according to the organization’s latest roundup of frequently requested statistics on immigration. The U.S. immigrant population grew by 1.6 million over that period—a 3.6 percent increase and the largest annual rise since 2010. The U.S. immigrant population is now at 47.8 million people or 14.3 percent of the total population, which is close to the record set in 1890 of 14.8 percent. U.S. birth rates have recently reached historic lows, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. President Donald Trump has made border security and unauthorized immigration a key part of his administration’s policy platform. The institute’s report notes that the vast majority of immigrants, about 73 percent, have permanent legal status.

Read it at NBC

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
‘Snow White’ Star Grumbles Over Disney’s Premiere Overhaul
GRUMPY BY NAME...
Published 03.13.25 11:27AM EDT 
Actor Martin Klebba attends the 2013 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on April 28, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

Martin Klebba, the actor behind Grumpy’s voice in Disney’s live-action Snow White, isn’t feeling the fairytale magic. Disney’s decision to scale back the film’s premiere left him “disappointed.” But Klebba isn’t pinning this on the House of Mouse. He told the New York Post that “just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie.” Klebba added, “I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world.” The controversies surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as the decision to use CGI instead of live actors for the “seven dwarves,” have stirred the pot. While Klebba said he understands Disney’s cautious approach (“They do what they gotta do”), he lamented the loss of a red carpet moment with his castmates. The actor, who also had roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion, called for more casting inclusivity, joking, “I’m better-looking than Brad Pitt.”

Read it at New York Post

4
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, 68, Gets First Tattoo
CAN I GET A ‘S’ FOR SURPRISING
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.13.25 11:49AM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 11:48AM EDT 
Vanna White being tattooed by her daughter.
Vanna White being tattooed by her daughter. Photo composite by The Daily Beast/Vanna White/Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White has got her first tattoo—at 68 years old. The star shared the moment her professional tattoo artist daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, gave her the new ink: a pink heart located on the inside of her wrist. “She’s not making me do this,” White said, smiling in the Instagram video. “It’s my choice to do this.” White revealed that she was getting the tattoo to look at it every day and think of Santo Pietro. Right before the tattoo, her daughter pointed out that she was shaking, and asked if she was nervous. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” White said. “I really have.” In 2022, she revealed to People that she wanted to get matching hearts with her daughter, seemingly following up on that wish. “I want to have matching hearts where she’ll do a little heart on me and she’ll do one on herself. I feel like I need to do that because it’s her and it would be her on me,” she told the outlet at the time. White has two children— Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 30, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 27, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

5
Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

6
Track Star Charged with Assault for Viral Baton Bashing Incident
HONEST MISTAKE?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.12.25 5:43PM EDT 
WSET ABC-13
WSET ABC-13 WSET ABC-13

High school track star Alaila Everett, who was caught on video striking her competitor Kaelen Tucker with a baton at an indoor championship in Virginia, has been charged with assault in connection with the viral incident. The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office told The Daily Mail that they issued a petition for one count of assault and battery against Everett after she smacked Tucker during the 4x200m relay event. Tucker, running for Lynchburg’s Brookville High School, overtook Everett of I.C. Norcom High School on the outside in the second leg of the relay. In the video, Everett is seen pulling Tucker’s right arm back and striking her on the head with the baton she was holding. Everett came forward earlier this week claiming that she has been receiving death threats because of the incident. In an interview with Wavy on Monday, Everett broke down in tears and said: “Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit anybody on purpose.” She pointed out that she is being punished based on a “nine-second video.” Meanwhile, Tucker told local ABC affiliate WSET, “I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in,” adding, “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” The outlet reported that Tucker was treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

Read it at The Daily Mail

7
Trump Urged to Deploy U.S. Nukes Closer to Russia
BRING THE BOMB
The Daily Beast
Published 03.13.25 11:18AM EDT 
President Donald Trump is being urged to post U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda wants U.S. nuclear weapons on Polish soil to help fend off future Russian aggression. “I think it’s not only that the time has come, but that it would be safer if those weapons were already here,” Duda told the Financial Times. His proposal is bound to infuriate Moscow, reawakening Cold War-era tensions when Poland was home to Soviet warheads. Duda is banking on President Donald Trump to make the call, recalling how easily Russia was able to move its nukes to Belarus. “Russia did not even hesitate... They didn’t ask anyone’s permission,” he noted. While Duda dismisses Poland developing its own arsenal as a decades-long endeavor, he’s also open to France’s idea of using its weapons as a “nuclear umbrella” to cover allies in Europe. As tensions simmer, Duda’s move underscores a regional anxiety about a rejuvenated Russia post-Ukraine peace talks. Meanwhile, he insists Trump isn’t rolling over for Moscow, urging skeptics to give him a chance. As Poland navigates this nuclear chessboard, all eyes are on Trump’s next move.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Financial Times

8
Snowboarder Who Fell From Malfunctioning Montana Chairlift Dies
DISASTER ON THE SLOPES
The Daily Beast
Published 03.13.25 9:37AM EDT 
The snowboarder’s death was blamed on a malfunctioning chairlift.
George Rose/Getty Images

A 37-year-old snowboarder died two days after falling from a malfunctioning chairlift at Red Lodge Mountain, Montana. Jeffrey Zinne of Billings, who was riding alone on a three-person chairlift, died Wednesday after succumbing to his injuries at a hospital, the Associated Press reported. The lift in question, the Triple Chair, malfunctioned Monday, halting operations and necessitating a dramatic rescue of more than 100 stranded skiers and snowboarders by ski patrollers. Red Lodge Mountain spokesperson Troy Hawks confirmed the lift had a mechanical issue but remained tight-lipped about the details, only noting that an investigation is underway. The chairlift, dating back to 1983, will stay closed until a full engineering assessment is completed. High winds, clocking in at around 50 mph, blasted the Beartooth Mountains on the morning of the accident, the National Weather Service reported, leading causing other lifts to be closed.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Associated Press

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
U.S. Influencer’s Aussie Visa in Jeopardy Over Viral Wombat Stunt
TRY A CROCODILE!
The Daily Beast
Published 03.13.25 9:16AM EDT 
Wombats are a protected species in Australia.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

An American influencer could see her Australian adventure cut short after she posted a video of herself taking a baby wombat from its mother. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Australian immigration officials are scrutinizing the visa of Sam Jones, a self-proclaimed “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist,” after the Instagram reel, posted to her 92,000 followers, went viral. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke hinted at a possible ban: “I’ll be surprised if she even bothers [applying for a visa again].” The clip, now deleted, captures Jones yanking the joey from the roadside while a man films and mocks the distressed mother. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had his own suggestion: “They are gentle, lovely creatures... I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she should try some other Australian animals, maybe she should try a crocodile. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.” World Animal Protection demanded a thorough investigation, with Aussies seething over what they call content-driven cruelty. Veterinarian Tania Bishop slammed the stunt as “absolutely horrifying,” warning of potential injuries from Jones’ reckless grip and swing. As scrutiny mounts, Jones might soon learn that even influencers can’t escape the jaws of justice.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at ABC News

10
World Ski Champ Rescued After Becoming Lost at Sea
BACK ON LAND
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.13.25 3:39AM EDT 
Published 03.12.25 9:59PM EDT 
Silver medalist Ivica Kostelic of Croatia celebrates after the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Slalom on day 10 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.
Silver medalist Ivica Kostelic of Croatia celebrates after the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Slalom on day 10 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. Clive Mason/Getty Images

A former world champion skier was rescued off the coast of Montenegro, local officials confirmed Wednesday, after he became lost at sea while kayaking. Ivica Kostelić, a four-time Olympic silver medalist from Croatia, was among three kayakers who got lost in the Adriatic Sea on Monday. Montenegrin Defense Minister Dragan Krapović told CNN that one of the kayakers managed to get back to the Albanian coast while Kostelić and another kayaker were rescued by members of the Montenegrin Navy. “Upon receiving information that three kayakers had lost contact with the shore due to severe weather conditions, I immediately authorized the deployment of the Montenegrin Air Force’s helicopter and the Navy’s rapid response patrol boat—both equipped with night vision and thermal imaging systems,” Krapović told CNN. “The rescue operation began at 19:00 and was successfully completed at 23:10, when the patrol boat arrived at the Port of Bar with the rescued individuals.” Kostelić, 45, picked up four Olympic medals throughout his career across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 Winter Games. He also won 26 World Cup races. The athlete retired from competitive skiing in 2017. He has not yet commented on the rescue.

Read it at CNN

