Putin Plays Dress Up As He Visits Frontline in Military Gear

On the surface, a glass of wine (or cocktail) can seem like a perfect antidote to insomnia—a quick fix to de-stress and unwind before bed. Unfortunately, that nightly glass of red wine can quickly lead to (literal) headaches, from causing nasty hangovers to weakening your immune system. Plus, some studies show that drinking alcohol may actually decrease the quality of your sleep—not improve it. Just in time for Sleep Awareness Week, Apothékary is here to help you transition to a healthier night of rest with its red-wine-inspired alcohol alternative, Wine Down.

