Putin Responded to Wagner Mutiny by Freezing Up Completely: Report
CHOKED
Russian President Vladimir Putin fumbled his response to last month’s mutiny led by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin as his Wagner mercenaries launched a mutiny—despite having advance warning that an armed rebellion could be coming, according to a report. The Washington Post reported that Putin became “paralyzed and unable to act decisively” as the mutiny began, according to Ukrainian and European security officials, leading to no orders being issued for most of the day as the crisis escalated. Russian security services had reportedly warned Putin at least two or three days ahead of time that a rebellion could be brewing, but no action was taken save for minor security increases. One European official claimed Putin “had time to take the decision” to smash the mutiny and arrest its leaders, but when it started to happen there was “paralysis on all levels.” “There was absolute dismay and confusion,” they added. “For a long time, they did not know how to react.”