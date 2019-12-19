Putin Rushes to Defend Trump From ‘Made-Up’ Impeachment Charges
Vladimir Putin has leapt to President Trump’s defense after he became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached on Wednesday. The Russian president said the impeachment allegations against Trump are “dreamt up,” according to the Moscow Times, and said he believes the U.S. Senate will keep Trump in office. “I am not so sure [Trump’s] presidency is ending,” Putin said during his annual press conference. “This is an example of partisan infighting. The party who lost the election is using other methods to achieve their goals... They accused him of plotting with Russia, and when that turned out not to be true, they made up pressure on Ukraine.” Putin also hit out at the World Anti-Doping Agency’s four-year ban for Russia from international sports, saying that bans should be handed out on an individual basis, rather than a ban on the whole country.