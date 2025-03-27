Russian President Vladimir Putin warned western countries Thursday over rising tensions in the Arctic, stating that Russia would strengthen its military presence in the region just as his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, seeks to take over Greenland.

The Russian president spoke at a policy forum in the Arctic port of Murmanskthat, citing concerns about NATO’s current activities in the Arctic. It was also his first time speaking out about Trump’s interest in the northern territory, which is currently part of Denmark.

“We are certainly concerned about NATO members describing the Far North as the region of possible conflicts,” he said.

“Russia has never threatened anyone in the Arctic, but we will closely follow the developments and mount an appropriate response by increasing our military capability and modernizing military infrastructure.”

Putin said that though President Trump’s plans for Greenland don’t currently concern Moscow, he was still worried about NATO countries designating the area as “a springboard for possible conflicts.”

“We will not allow encroachments on the sovereignty of our country and will reliably protect our national interests,” Putin said.

In February, the Kremlin floated the idea of a partnership between Russia and the U.S. to develop natural resources north of the Arctic circle. Russia has gradually been reopening its bases in the region to expand its commerce through the Arctic waters.

“It is obvious that the role and importance of the Arctic both for Russia and for the whole world is growing. But unfortunately, geopolitical competition, the struggle for positions in this region, is also intensifying,” Putin said.

This follows Trump’s recent statements about tightening his grip on the region, telling Vince Coglianese in an interview Wednesday that America has “to let them know that we need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it.”

Putin has said that the president seemed “serious” about his plans for Greenland.

Yet Trump specified after a Cabinet meeting Monday that a recent series of visits—including an upcoming trip this week by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were a show of “friendliness, not provocation.”

Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3HslD3hhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 25, 2025

“A lot of other countries have threatened Greenland, have threatened to use its territories and its waterways to threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and of course to threaten the people of Greenland,” Vance said on X.

“Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world,” he added.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede told Sermitsiaq, a local Greenlandic newspaper, Sunday that the “only purpose” of the Vice President and his wife’s visit is “to demonstrate power over us.”