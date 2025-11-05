Cheat Sheet
Putin Slaps Jet Engines on Soviet-Era Bombs

TEMU CRUISE MISSILES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.05.25 2:13PM EST 
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin observes an exhibition of Orlan-10 UAV drones at the Special Technology Center on September 19, 2024 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Putin visited a plant, producing unmanned aerial vehicles for military purposes. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin observes an exhibition of Orlan-10 UAV drones at the Special Technology Center on September 19, 2024 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Putin visited a plant, producing unmanned aerial vehicles for military purposes. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images) Contributor/Getty Images

Russia has strapped jet engines to some of its old Soviet-era munitions, stretching Ukraine’s already strained air defenses by allowing them to strike targets deep inside Moscow’s borders. The Soviet “dumb bombs,” retrofitted with glider wings, have been in use since 2023, and were typically deployed from Russian fighter jets on the front lines with a range of around 50 miles. But the latest upgrade, which has seen the bombs fitted with cheap Chinese-made turboengines purchased off Alibaba, has increased that range to around 125 miles, transforming the bombs into a “cheap substitute for a cruise missile,” according to Ukrainian military expert Pavlo Narozhny, allowing Russia to target even more of Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population without needing to leave Russian-controlled territory. While the jet propulsion system limits the bomb’s payload, and the weapons can be countered with electronic warfare, their deployment poses a significant new challenge for Kyiv, which is already struggling to maintain its supply of anti-air munitions and has seen its interception rates of Russian missiles drop sharply over the summer. “The economy of war isn’t in our favor,” said Narozhny, noting that Western Patriot missiles are also much more expensive than the retrofitted Soviet glider-bombs. “If they can scale up production, it will be a great challenge for us.”

Read it at Financial Times

2
‘Succession’ Actress Blows Lid on Co-Star’s Baby News
Succession Secrets
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.25 1:32PM EST 
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton ​attend "Waiting For Godot" opening night.
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Sarah Snook spilled that Kieran Culkin welcomed baby No. 3 with his wife, Jazz Charton. Snook, Culkin’s former co-star on Succession, told Access Hollywood she met the newborn and they were “so cute.” Culkin, 43, and Charton, 37 are already parents to a daughter, Kinsey Sioux, 6, and a son, Wilder Wolf, 4. Fans anticipated the arrival of baby number three after Culkin said he wanted to expand his family during the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Succession. The following year, he won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. In his acceptance speech, he revealed the couple made a “pact” that if he won an Oscar, they would have a third child. Not too long after, Charton revealed the pregnancy news by showing off her baby bump at the opening night of Waiting for Godot in September. In a caption on Charton’s post congratulating her husband on his first Oscar, she joked that the “baby pact” had “clearly been a great motivator.” Culkin and Charton eloped in 2013 during a road trip to Iowa. Their modest wedding was “by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm,” according to Charton.

Read it at People

3
Oscar-Winning Actresses Team Up for Miss Piggy Movie
HI-YAH!
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.05.25 12:38PM EST 
Published 11.05.25 12:35PM EST 
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone
TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence revealed a Miss Piggy movie is in the works with some notable names attached. The Oscar-winning actress shared the news with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang during Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, saying, “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just gonna: Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it.” Lawrence let the news slip after discussing the Broadway production of Oh, Mary!, which was written and originally performed by Escola. She said she thinks that her and Stone will most likely appear in the film as well, adding that, “I feel like we have to.” Rogers said, “You guys haven’t done a movie together and that’s robbery to us.” “It’s f---ed up. It’s like really dark,” Lawrence responded. She also put to rest rumors that her and Stone were set to appear together in a potential reboot of Death Becomes Her, dismissing it as “fancasting.”

Read it at Las Culturistas

4
Miss Universe Contestants Stage Mass Walkout After Beauty Queen Humiliated by Boss
DUMB MOVE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.05.25 10:03AM EST 
Miss Universe Stages Mass Walkout After Pageant Boss Humiliates Contestant
Miss Universe Stages Mass Walkout After Pageant Boss Humiliates Contestant X

In a dramatic act of solidarity, Miss Universe contestants staged a mass walkout from a pageant event in Thailand on Monday after an event official “publicly humiliated” Miss Mexico. The incident, which was captured on a live stream, saw pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil admonish Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch in front of her peers, calling her “dumb” and bragging about his power over her, before ordering security to remove her from the building when she said the director was “not respecting me as a woman.” The move prompted fury amongst the other contestants, who immediately rose from their seats and walked out of the room in solidarity with Bosch, while the director threatened consequences for anyone who left. “This is about women’s rights,” said reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, from Denmark, regarding the incident. ”To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.” Fans hailed the move as “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history” and praised both Bosch and Theilvig for their courage and integrity. Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organization, issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil for his “public humiliation” of Bosch, and said he is considering legal measures against the director.

Read it at Independent

5
NFL Star Dies Suddenly at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.05.25 4:24AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 4:14AM EST 
Todd Christensen #46 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass over Keith Browner #57 of the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game September 4, 1988 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Christensen played for the Raiders from 1979-88.
Todd Christensen #46 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass over Keith Browner #57 of the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game September 4, 1988 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Christensen played for the Raiders from 1979-88. Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.

Read it at TMZ

6
Pop Star Slams Lip-Syncing Accusations After Awkward Mic Moment
UPSIDE DOWN
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.25 11:17AM EST 
Tate McRae at the 2025 TIME100 Next event held at Pier 59 on October 30, 2025 in New York, New York.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Pop star Tate McRae is fighting back after fans accused her of lip-syncing thanks to a viral video highlighting an on-stage microphone malfunction at her Austin, Texas, show. After wrapping up a dance break on her Little Miss Possessive tour on Oct. 31, McRae brought the microphone to her lips and began singing her song “2 Hands,” however, the microphone was upside down. The “Sports Car” singer, 22, quickly realized the mistake and fixed the microphone’s position; however, a track of the song played even when the singer was singing into the bottom of the microphone. The incident caused some fans on X to claim that McRae was lip-syncing: “Tate McRae caught lipsync (sic) during her show. Many fans are question (sic) if she ever sang live since the beginning of her career.” Others came to the pop star’s defense, arguing that the track heard in the viral video was just a backing track: “When she flips the mic around, you can hear her voice. It’s just that a backing track is there. Not lipsyncing.” Four days after the incident, McRae posted a TikTok of her singing “Purple Lace Bra,” captioning the video “Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)”.

@abcnews

Pop star Tate McRae had an awkward moment at a concert in Austin, Texas, when she was captured singing into the wrong end of a microphone.#abcnews #news

♬ original sound - ABC News - ABC News
Read it at The Sun

7
Soldiers Deployed to Fight Surge in Deadly Bear Attacks
BEAR NECESSITIES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.05.25 9:55AM EST 
The Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus), also known as the Asiatic black bear, moon bear and white-chested bear
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan is deploying its military amid a flurry of deadly bear attacks in its mountainous regions. The country has seen a record number of attacks, with 100 people injured and 12 killed since April, according to an Environment Ministry report. The attacks have now reached their highest rate in a fiscal year since 2006, with incidents reported almost every day. In a bid to quell the attacks, Japan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday deployed troops in the Akita prefecture, in the north of Japan’s main island, Honshu. An agreement was reached between officials from the prefecture and the Defense Ministry for troops to assist hunters. CBS reports they will be tasked with transporting hunters, removing slain bears, and laying baited box traps. They will not be using guns. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Fumitoshi Sato said, “Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region and their impact is expanding. Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter.” Japan’s aging population has left more space for the bears to expand into. As settlements have quietened, the bears have moved in. Reports of attacks have included some inside people’s garages and urban environments, not just out in forests.

Infographic chart showing bear attacks in Japan since 2014
JOHN SAEKI/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at CBS

8
Man Entered to Run NYC Marathon Goes Missing Day Before Race
MISSING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.25 12:51PM EST 
Runners cross the Verrazano Bridge as they compete in the New York Marathon in New York on November 2, 2025.
ANGELA WEISS/ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

A 40-year-old British man who went missing on Saturday in New York City was scheduled to run in one of the world’s biggest marathons on Sunday, according to PIX 11 News. Jordan Butler was last seen on Nov. 1 wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers on 270 West 44th Street, near Times Square and the Westin luxury hotel, authorities told the Daily Beast. Authorities did not have information on whether Butler was scheduled to run in the New York City Marathon. The world-famous event took place on Sunday, Nov. 2, and drew a record 59,226 runners. The Daily Beast has reached out to the marathon organizers for comment. During the Sunday event, another man, 55-year-old Giacomo “Jack” Campione, who has cognitive disabilities and had disappeared on Halloween, was found in the marathon crowd after someone saw him fall on his face. He was safely returned to his family. In 2019, a different British man, Christopher Ruane, was reported missing after flying to New York City to run in the marathon. He was later located by authorities.

Read it at PIX 11

9
Louvre Heist Probe Uncovers Museum’s Super Easy Security Password
CAN YOU GUESS IT?
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.25 10:45AM EST 
The Louvre museum in Paris.
The Louvre museum in Paris is one of the biggest museums in the world and houses works of art such as the Mona Lisa. The building is a historic monument. Julian Elliott Photography/Julian Elliott/Getty Images

An investigation into the daytime heist at the Louvre revealed that cybersecurity issues had plagued the French museum for years. A 2014 audit flagged weak passwords and outdated software in the museum that houses the Mona Lisa. Documents reviewed by CheckNews show that France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) was able to access the museum’s video surveillance using a very easy password: “LOUVRE.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Louvre for comment. On Oct. 19, robbers climbed a ladder at around 9:30 a.m. local time, broke a window, and stole jewels valued at more than $100 million. French authorities say that three out of the four alleged suspects are now in custody, and seven arrests have been made in the case. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that one suspect remains at large. The jewels, which French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described as having “an inestimable heritage value,” have not yet been recovered. France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati acknowledged “security gaps” at the museum and announced that the Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices within the next two months.

Read it at PC World

10
Astronomer Captures Eerie Flashes of Light on the Moon
MOON SHOT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.05.25 12:55PM EST 
An airplane flies past the full moon over Berlin
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Two bright flashes emitted from the Moon were captured in spooky images by an astronomer on days either side of Halloween. Hiratsuka City Museum curator Daichi Fujii keeps his telescopes ready just for these moments. Based in Japan, he captured the first one at Thursday, at 8:33 p.m. on Oct. 30, and the second one on Saturday, Nov. 1. “I caught another bright one,” he said of the second, speaking to The New York Times. The flashes were the fiery outcomes of collisions between objects in space with the lunar surface. They travel at around 60,000 mph and plow into our Moon with ease, as it doesn’t have an atmosphere to slow them down. The Times reports that the collisions are so powerful that we can detect the fireballs that erupt on impact from here on Earth, even if the object is but a few feet long. Astronomers watch the Moon for such events to better understand how its surface changes. “I want the public to enjoy science,” Fujii, who has documented around 60 impacts in the last 14 years, said. NASA has not publicly verified the flashes amid the government shutdown.

Read it at The New York Times

Trending Now