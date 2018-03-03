Putin Suggests Election-Meddling Isn’t a Crime in Russia

CHEAT SHEET
Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the defensive about Moscow’s election-meddling practices, telling NBC News’ Megyn Kelly that it’s not illegal in Russia. “You must have people with legal degrees. 100 percent you do. And people who are well educated must understand that we, Russia, cannot prosecute anyone if they have not violated Russian law,” Putin said. “Give us a document. Give us an official request.” When Kelly mentioned special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russian individuals and other entities believed to have been responsible for election-meddling, Putin responded: “This is has to go through official channels, not through the press or yelling and hollering in the United States Congress.”