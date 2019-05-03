Trump: Putin Told Me Mueller’s Probe Was ‘Mountain’ That ‘Ended Up Being a Mouse’

President Trump described his hour-long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reporters on Friday, and said the leader “sort of smiled” when they discussed the Mueller Report. “He said it started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse, but he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever,” Trump said. In his report, Mueller concluded that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election in a “sweeping” fashion but did not find that the Trump campaign colluded with them. When asked whether he thought Mueller should testify before Congress, Trump said that it was up to Attorney General William Barr, who is doing a “fantastic job.” The president also said they talked about the presidential crisis in Venezuela. Putin told him he was “not looking at all to get involved” in the situation, he said. The Kremlin later released their own readout of the call, which made no mention of the Mueller Report.