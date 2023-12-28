CHEAT SHEET
    Putin Told Xi How Long He Plans to Keep Fighting in Ukraine: Report

    NO END IN SIGHT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023.

    Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik via Reuters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in March that he plans to keep his war in Ukraine going for at least another five years, according to a report. Sources told Nikkei Asia that Putin made his vow to “fight for [at least] five years” during a meeting in Moscow, allegedly as a way of reassuring Xi that a drawn-out conflict would increase Russia’s chances of victory. The media outlet added that the remark may have also been “a warning to Xi not to change his pro-Russia stance.” The purported comment about Putin’s intentions for the war comes after recent reporting suggesting that the Russian leader is now open to a ceasefire as long as he could retain the territories which he currently holds inside Ukraine.

