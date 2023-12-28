Putin Told Xi How Long He Plans to Keep Fighting in Ukraine: Report
NO END IN SIGHT
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in March that he plans to keep his war in Ukraine going for at least another five years, according to a report. Sources told Nikkei Asia that Putin made his vow to “fight for [at least] five years” during a meeting in Moscow, allegedly as a way of reassuring Xi that a drawn-out conflict would increase Russia’s chances of victory. The media outlet added that the remark may have also been “a warning to Xi not to change his pro-Russia stance.” The purported comment about Putin’s intentions for the war comes after recent reporting suggesting that the Russian leader is now open to a ceasefire as long as he could retain the territories which he currently holds inside Ukraine.