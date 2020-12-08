Putin’s Agents Accused of Persecuting Scientists as Spy Paranoia Grips Russia

MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin promoted science as a path to restoring Russia’s military and economic place in the world—he has also jailed a lot of scientists.

More than 30 academics, including specialists who spent decades on strategically important research, have been prosecuted for espionage in the Putin era. The list of scientific “traitors,” accused of passing classified information to unfriendly foreign parties, grew longer when investigators of Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the KGB, arrested and accused a 62-year-old expert on aerodynamics, Anatoly Gubanov, of high treason.

Lawyers acting on behalf of these maligned scientists say their clients face trumped up charges for simply doing their jobs and collaborating with fellow scientists across borders. Some argue that FSB agents, who stand to be rewarded for catching “traitors,” have found an easy route to career advancement in the paranoid world of Putin’s Russia.