Putin’s ‘Secret Daughter,’ 22, Confronted on His War With Ukraine

The alleged secret daughter of Russia’s Vladimir Putin has apologized for her father’s mass killing of Ukrainians.

Confronted on a Paris street, 22-year-old Luiza Rozova told a Ukrainian journalist she was “really sorry” for the war but, pressed to act upon her apology, insisted there was nothing she could do to stop it.

TCH reporter Dmytro Sviatnenko cornered Rozova and told her that Putin killed his brother in a strike on Kyiv last month. He reminded Rozova, who complained of being filmed without her consent, that his country was invaded without permission.

Sviatnenko continued, “How do you feel about your father’s policies? Do you support him? Do you support him?”

The supposed Putin love child shot back, “What does that have to do with me?”

Luiza Rozova, 22, briefly brushed her bangs to the side and gave a glimpse of her face. TCH

Sviatnenko continued to press Rozova, who covered her face with a mask and her bangs during most of the interaction.

The reporter said, “Well, he’s your father. At the very least, you could call him right now and say, ‘Dad, stop shelling Kyiv.’”

Luiza Rozova, 22, recently shared this selfie on Instagram. She lives in Paris, where she moved to attend art school. Instagram

Rozova eventually apologized for the war and asked to be left alone.

“I think I’ve already talked to you enough,” she said. “I’m really sorry that this is happening. Unfortunately, I’m not responsible for this situation. I’m glad you had the courage to come up to me and talk. Have a good evening.”

Rozova is rumored to be the daughter of Putin, 73, and Svetlana Krivonogikh, 50, who was his housekeeper in the 1990s and early 2000s. Rozova was born in 2003, years after Putin was elected president of Russia.

Word of Putin’s “secret child,” his youngest if true, first emerged via a bombshell 2020 investigation by the Russian media outlet Proekt, which cited in part her “phenomenal resemblance” to the Russian leader.

Putin is not explicitly listed on Rozova’s birth certificate, but the document does say “Vladimirovna,” which translates to “daughter of Vladimir.”

Rozova, who moved to Paris to attend art school, was born as Elizaveta Krivonogikh in St. Petersburg. Proekt estimated in 2020, before sanctions were imposed at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that Rozova’s cleaner-turned-businesswoman mother was worth more than $100 million.

Putin, who has been divorced since 2013, has refused to answer questions about his alleged children, which also include the endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, 40, and the 39-year-old project director Katerina Tikhonova. However, he has mentioned having children and grandchildren, even though he refuses to refer to them by name.

Most would argue there are more pressing matters than Putin’s “secret” children these days. His war in Ukraine, which the White House has desperately sought to end with little progress to show for it, will enter its fourth year on Feb. 24. The conflict has shown no signs of slowing down in recent weeks, as Sviatnenko noted.

President Donald Trump, 79, again expressed his displeasure with his Russian counterpart this week, suggesting that he is unwilling to budge in peace talks.

“I don’t know what the Kremlin is doing,” he said in the Oval Office, a day after his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Putin.