Putin’s Chef Gets More Ammo for Wagner After Corpse Pic Stunt
DEATH MARCH
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says more ammunition is on the way to his mercenaries in Ukraine after he called out leading Russian commanders with a truly disturbing image. On Wednesday, “Putin’s Chef” Prigozhin shared a graphic photo showing dozens of dead Wagner recruits—deaths the mercenary leader blamed on the likes of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov who, Prigozhin claimed, had deliberately failed to supply his men out of spite. The Kremlin denied the allegation. But on Thursday, Prigozhin announced his dark PR stunt appears to have paid off, saying ammunition was now in transit. “So far, it’s all on paper but, so we have been told, the principal documents have already been signed,” Prigozhin said via his press service. “I would like to thank all those who helped us do this. You saved hundreds, maybe thousands of lives of guys who are defending their homeland, gave them a chance to move on with their lives.”