Putin’s Offspring May Be Slapped With EU Sanctions After Ukraine Atrocities: Report
SINS OF THE FATHER
As the world scrambles to respond to the reports of horrific carnage committed by the Russian forces invading Ukraine, the European Union is considering sanctioning Russian president Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, according to diplomats familiar with the matter. The move would add Putin’s adult children, Katerina and Maria, to a bloating list of media figures, tycoons, and political heavyweights from the region who have been hit with travel bans and asset freezes. Similar punishments doled out to Putin’s daughters would largely be symbolic, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, as it’s unknown if the pair possess significant assets outside of Russia. In fact, little is known about the women at all—Putin has acknowledged that he fathered two daughters with his former wife, Lyudmila Putina, but the Kremlin never confirmed the girls’ names or appearances. It is unknown if the president has other children. News of their potential inclusion on the sanctions list, which still requires approval by Europe’s governments, comes hours after a ban on Russian coal and caviar was announced in response to the Bucha massacre.