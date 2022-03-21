CHEAT SHEET
Putin’s ‘Denazifying’ Troops Kill a 96-Year-Old Concentration Camp Survivor
A 96-year-old concentration camp survivor was killed Friday after his home in Kharkiv was damaged by Russians, The Guardian reports. After surviving the Holocaust at concentration camps in Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Mittelbau-Dora and Bergen-Belsen, Boris Romantschenko advocated throughout his life for Nazi crimes to be recognized and properly memorialized. Before he was killed by Russians—in their bogus endeavor to “denazify” Ukraine—Romantschenko served as the vice-president of the International Committee Buchenwald-Dora, a historic organization that helps Holocaust survivors preserve memories about the struggle against fascist regimes. The organization said it was “deeply dismayed” by Romantschenko’s death.