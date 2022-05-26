Putin’s ‘Foot Soldier’ Ramzan Kadyrov Vows to Take Poland ‘in Six Seconds’ After Ukraine
OK, RAMZAN
Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov claims Russia’s war in Ukraine is already won and Poland is next on the agenda. In his latest propaganda video posted to social media, Kadyrov appeared to try to counter reports of humiliating setbacks and plunging morale among Russian troops. “Ukraine is already a settled issue,” he said. “I am interested in Poland. After Ukraine, if there is a team, we will show what we are capable of in six seconds. Better take your weapons and your mercenaries,” he said, apparently addressing Poland. The Chechen strongman’s troops in Ukraine, known as Kadyrovtsy, have been accused of some of the most heinous war crimes since the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, but Kadyrov himself has gained attention more for his far-fetched boasts on social media and clumsily staged videos that depict him playing an active role on the front line.