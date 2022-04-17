Putin’s Hunted Me Down All Over the World

Bill Browder, a former American banker and one of Moscow’s most wanted, will not stop speaking out against “serial murderer” Vladimir Putin—even if it means having to always look over his shoulder for the Russian president’s cronies sent after him.

“I've been threatened with death, with kidnapping, with eight Interpol arrest warrants, with all sorts of other terrible things from Russia. I've been arrested while traveling in Spain and Switzerland,” he tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

Browder also details stories of other people who have spoken out against Putin, who have been poisoned, much like Aleksei Navalny, or arrested. But that still isn’t deterring him from speaking out and debunking myths about the leader, such as one he describes in his book, Freezing Order.

“There's no safety anywhere when these people are after you,” he says. “They found me in Aspen, Colorado. They ambushed me outside The Daily Show when I was launching my first book.”

So how does Browder see Russia’s war with Ukraine playing out? At least one of three ways, including Putin losing or moving on to the next country if he does win.

“People really need to know what Putin is capable of,” he says.

