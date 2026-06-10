Putin’s Missile Chief Killed in Fiery Car Blast

Heather McComb said that she received blessings from her ex-husband on her new marriage before his passing. “Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold in my heart,” McComb, 49, the ex-wife of the late actor James Van Der Beek, said in an interview with Us Weekly. The Dawson’s Creek star died on Feb. 11, 2026, due to colorectal cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, whom he was married to for 16 years and had six children with. The two wed the same year as McComb and Van Der Beek’s divorce, which came after seven years of marriage. Given McComb’s statement, the two seem to have ended on amicable terms. “I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart—how he loved everybody in his life, especially Kimberly and those beautiful kids.” McComb married actor and writer Scott Michael Campbell on May 30, just under four months after the passing of her ex-husband. Kimberly has since spoken out about her husband’s passing. In a tribute to her husband posted to her Instagram three months after his passing, she said, “Words just don’t capture what grief is.”
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- 1‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Blessed Ex-Wife’s New MarriageGOOD TERMSHeather McComb remarried 16 years after her divorce from James Van Der Beek.
- 2Putin’s Missile Chief Killed in Fiery Car BlastINVESTIGATION UNDERWAYThe car bombing occurred close to the scene where another Putin general was killed in April 2025.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 3‘Stranger Things’ Actor Details Blow-Up With Co-Star‘RUPTURE-AND-REPAIR’“It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing,” the star said.
- 4Delta Flight Diverted After Passenger Accused of Sick ActFLIGHTMAREWhat began as a routine cross-country flight ended with federal charges.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 5Mom, 36, Trampled by Elephant While Walking Kids to SchoolNIGHTMARE ATTACKThe 36-year-old widow was with her kids when a wild elephant charged, killing her and leaving her son seriously injured.
- 6Couple Fights Off Huge Black Bear With Unusual Items‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL’The couple stepped in when the bear started attacking their dogs.
- 7Male ‘X-Men’ Star Reveals He Has ‘Super Rare’ Breast CancerHERO’S FIGHTThe actor said only one in 750 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.
- 8U.S. Navy Worker Fighting for Life After Shark AttackSHARK BITE HORRORThe man was swimming with a colleague during his lunch break.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9Trump’s Secret Plan to Stop Migrants Reaching U.S. RevealedPANAMA PLOTDocuments obtained by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp reveal the new migrant strategy.
- 10Grand Ole Opry Legend Dies at 67VOICE OF AN ERATributes have poured in for the veteran radio host Bill Cody.
Putin’s Missile Chief Killed in Fiery Car Blast
A leading officer in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack. Images and video shared on social media show the vehicle exploding in Balashikha, around six miles east of Moscow. The driver has been identified in Russian and Ukrainian media as Damir Davydov, a general in the supply department for the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian military. Investigators said that the driver died from his injuries at the scene, but did not disclose any further information. The car bombing occurred close to the scene where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia’s General Staff, was killed in a car bombing in April 2025. The same day, another car bomb was detected by authorities in south-west Moscow. The bomb was believed to be targeting an employee of a scientific production enterprise, reported Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been an explosion in Balashikha, but that the details “are not subject to disclosure in connection with the investigation that is underway.” Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for either car bomb.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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Stranger Things actor David Harbour is speaking out about an argument with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. A Daily Mail article reported last fall that Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, had “filed a harassment and bullying claim” against Harbour, who plays Eleven’s father figure, Chief Jim Hopper. In an interview published Wednesday, Harbour told Variety that their relationship is as strong as ever. “I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years—you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements,” Harbour said, adding that in the context of a hit show, “there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved.” But it ended up fine. “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine,” the actor added. He even let slip that he and Brown aren’t done collaborating just yet. “You’ll see more of me and Millie—10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,” Harbour said. He also called the timing of the story’s release “a weird thing.” The article was published a week after the release of his ex-wife Lily Allen’s bombshell album about their tumultuous relationship. Brown, for her part, told Variety that their relationship is just fine. “Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” Brown told Variety in an emailed statement.
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the rear when she inadvertently skipped his drinks order. Federal prosecutors say the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles was forced to land in Atlanta after Cody James Maluck, 32, allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the bottom hard enough to move her body forward. According to a federal complaint reviewed by The Independent, the attendant skipped Maluck during beverage service because he appeared to be asleep. Moments later, she “felt a slap to her buttocks area with sufficient force to cause her body to move forward,” the complaint says. She turned around to see Maluck raising his hands and saying words to the effect of, “I didn’t do anything.” Another flight attendant told investigators she heard a yell and saw her colleague lurch forward “as if she had been struck or pushed.” The pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Atlanta police met the plane and detained Maluck. The FBI later took over the investigation. Maluck allegedly admitted he touched the attendant’s buttocks but denied striking her hard enough to move her forward.
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A single mother in India has been trampled to death by an elephant as she walked her two children to school. People reports that the 36-year-old woman, identified only as Mari, was escorting her kids to school on June 8in the Chinnakanal village of Southern India when they unknowingly crossed paths with a female elephant and its calf. Foggy weather conditions obscured the family’s view when the animal charged, killing the mother. Her 11-year-old son suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a regional hospital after a rickshaw driver heard the family’s cries for help. Her daughter managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy has sparked outrage in the region, where residents say encounters with wild elephants have become an increasingly dangerous part of daily life. Although authorities had issued warnings about elephant activity earlier that morning, locals argue existing safeguards have done little to protect families. Mari’s relatives have demanded government support for her children, whom she had been raising alone since her husband’s death two years ago. “She has no husband and was raising two children alone,” her brother told local media, “Who will take care of those children now?” There are currently 17 elephants roaming the village, response teams have been deployed to drive the wild animals away from residential areas.
A 70-pound black bear attacked the dogs of a California couple in an unusual encounter. On Monday, a woman in Mammoth Lakes, a town in California near the Nevada border, heard one of her dogs barking. When she went to check out the scene, the unnamed woman saw her dog fighting with a bear, an uncommon occurrence for Mammoth Lakes residents. “Incidents like this are extremely rare in Mammoth Lakes,” Chief Dan Casabian of the Mammoth Lakes Police Department said. Despite the risk to her own safety, the woman and her partner stepped in to defend her pet. Police say the bear began “biting and clawing” her, and her partner was “aggressively confronted” by the bear, too. “She attempted to break up the fight between the two and was yelling, and the bear turned on her and ended up attacking her,” Kory Collins, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s assistant chief, said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. Using a water bottle and a hatchet to defend themselves and the dogs, the couple critically injured the bear and later had to be hospitalized for “significant injuries.” The dogs sustained “minor injuries.” The Mammoth Lakes Police Department later located the bear and euthanized it, ruling it a threat to public safety. “We are grateful that the couple are expected to make full recoveries and appreciate the quick response of our officers, CDFW, Bishop Veterinarian Hospital, and Mammoth Hospital Staff,” Casabian said.
X-Men star Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer, calling the disease “super rare” in men and urging others not to ignore potential warning signs. The 59-year-old Canadian actor, who played the mutant Sabretooth in the 2000 blockbuster, shared the news in a Facebook video. “I have some bad news. I start chemo today,” Mane said. “One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them.” He wrote in a caption that “it’s super rare” and “only 1 percent of breast cancers are men.” The actor said he initially didn’t want to make his diagnosis public because it felt “kind of embarrassing.” But he said he decided to speak about it after learning that men are more likely to be diagnosed at more advanced stages because “it’s not talked about and not looked for.” “Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” he said. Mane also credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, 51, with pushing him to get a lump removed and begin treatment after doctors dismissed his concerns. “F--- cancer!” he said in footage from the hospital as he began chemotherapy.
A U.S. Navy base employee is in critical condition after a shark attack near a marina in Florida. Emergency responders were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after a 911 call reported a possible drowning, but emergency personnel later determined the man was attacked by a shark, according to Commander Tristan Oliveria of Naval Support Activity Panama City. Officials said the victim, reportedly a civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, had been swimming with a colleague during his lunch break when the attack happened. The employee suffered injuries to both arms, Oliveria said. NBC affiliate WJHG reported that the man was in his late 20s and that he was rushed into surgery and remained in critical condition. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. The incident remains under investigation. “First and foremost, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family,” Oliveria said.
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The Trump administration is secretly plotting to build a U.S.-funded deportation system inside Panama to block migrants from ever reaching American soil—according to an explosive new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp and reporting partner Migrant Insider. Internal Department of Homeland Security documents reveal key features of the offshore platform, which would funnel apprehended migrants through just a five-day window for appeal before they’re automatically removed to a third country. The system would be equipped to process up to 6,000 cases a year, with DHS designing, funding, and remotely accessing it. Panamanian authorities would run the platform on the ground, with biometric data from migrants fed into U.S. watchlists. Kansas City immigration attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford warned that the proposals “fail to provide any safety nets for those fleeing persecution” and that the documents could well represent a “master plan for global implementation.” Join Tom Latchem and immigration expert Austin Kocher as they dig into PunchUp’s latest live on Wednesday, June 10, at 10.30 a.m. EST.
*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.
Bill Cody, the veteran Nashville radio star whose voice became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, has died at age 67. The much-loved country music personality and WSM morning show host died on Tuesday after suffering from a bout of serious illness, including kidney and heart failure. “Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection,” WSM Radio posted on Instagram. “He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.” Cody’s radio career spanned five decades and began in 1971 when he was just 12 years old. For more than 30 years, he served as host of WSM Radio’s flagship morning show, Coffee, Country & Cody, as well as a long-running stint as announcer for the Grand Ole Opry. He was recognized throughout his long-running career with accolades such as induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In tribute, country music icon Garth Brooks said: “There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody.”