    Architect of ‘Putin’s Palace’ Won’t Return to Italy for Money Laundering Trial

    TAX CRIMES

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Lanfranco Cirillo, the architect behind Russian {resident Vladimir Putin’s 190,000 square-foot ultra-mansion dubbed “Putin’s Palace,” says he won’t return to Italy next month to stand trial for accusations of money laundering and fudging tax returns, and will instead by tried in absentia, The Art Newspaper reports. Cirillo claims he has been advised not to travel out of his native Moscow due to an Interpol Red Notice request that calls for his arrest pending extradition. Cirillo is under investigation for allegedly skirting $56 million in taxes.

